Like parents across the globe, Adassa, whose youngest child is 2, has seen “Encanto” many times and still gets emotional watching it. The film has been praised for its Afro-Latino representation, which is still rare in mainstream depictions of Latinos. She is quick to defend Miranda, who was criticized last summer for featuring mostly White and light-skinned Latinos in the film version of his “In the Heights,” noting that Leslie Grace, who has a prominent role in the film, is Afro-Latina and that Miranda — affiliated with no less than four film productions last year — is only one person. “You’re asking for the only guy championing to do better,” she said. “It’s like, can somebody else help out here? ... Seeing that there are talents that have not been given an opportunity to shine — so many people out there that are just waiting for their shot.”