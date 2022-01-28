The intriguing duality of “White Noise” unfolds in the clash of its conceits: the elements of sophisticated romantic comedy interlaced with an outrageous political stunt. Parks allows you to be engaged and scandalized at the same time, no more so than in the evening’s most shocking scene, when Ralph exerts the full power of his contractual authority and humiliates Leo in a painfully unambiguous way. It’s at such moments the wind is knocked out of you in “White Noise” and you think to yourself: Points truly taken.