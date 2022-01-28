Parks, author of the Pulitzer-prize winning “Topdog/Underdog,” enjoys a good provocation, particularly when addressing the unpardonable sin of slavery — as impossible to wash out of America’s collective system, it seems, as the spots on Lady Macbeth’s hands. The dramatist explored the subject in her Civil War epic, “Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 and 3).” She returns to it here, in a more sardonic vein, pulling apart the pieties of the racially enlightened to reveal the dangers a self-satisfied White America still poses to Black people.
There’s a lot more to “White Noise” than even that, illuminated in the revealing monologues Parks apportions to her four characters, all excellently embodied on the Milton Theatre stage in Studio’s recently renovated complex. “I’m not playing the victim. I’m taking a stand,” Leo asserts, a statement that in fact raises suspicions about why he’s made this dramatic request. Parks has clearly thought a lot, too, about how she unspools this absurdist conceit ever since “White Noise” marked its world premiere at the Public Theater in March 2019, a year before George Floyd’s death reignited the Black Lives Matter movement.
The playwright has made substantial changes in the script, among them a reduction of more than 20 minutes in the running time and a pivotal alteration of place. In the original, the four characters socialized regularly in a bowling alley. Now, more ominously, those scenes have been moved to an indoor shooting range, owned by wealthy Ralph.
The groundwork for potential violence is not completely laid until the tenser Act 2, when Ralph’s embrace of his role as enslaver takes on a sinister seriousness, and Leo feels more and more of a personal — and ancestral — rage. Before that, though, the audience is exposed to the complex contortions the Black characters go through to find their own safe social spaces. Williams’s Misha, for instance, hosts a live video chat she calls “Ask a Black,” in which White viewers pose offensive etiquette questions such as “Is it all right to touch my Black friends’ hair?”
“You got Black friends?” Misha replies, incredulously.
Douglas, who was recently appointed artistic director of D.C.’s Mosaic Theater Company, places “White Noise” on a turntable that spins with designer Alexander Woodward’s effective renditions of the couples’ apartments and the gun range. My only staging complaint has to do with the frequent aiming of weapons, with recorded gunshots, into the audience.
We’re situated here in an urbanely “woke” world, in which the White characters are sketched as cannily conflicted as the Black ones: Dawn is a “do-gooder” lawyer who defends a disadvantaged young man whom she knows to be guilty; Ralph is passed over for a departmental promotion in favor of an Asian American candidate. Misha and Leo, content (at first) in their interracial relationships, have yet to find the solid career ground achieved by their White partners — Misha in search of an Internet foothold, Leo in quest of inspiration as a visual artist.
Brown and Franzen evoke with testosterone-infused authenticity the breakdown of a best-buds-since-college bromance. Williams and Kleiger apply expert layers of wit and self-awareness to a pair of women who question their own identities, and choices in partners.
The intriguing duality of “White Noise” unfolds in the clash of its conceits: the elements of sophisticated romantic comedy interlaced with an outrageous political stunt. Parks allows you to be engaged and scandalized at the same time, no more so than in the evening’s most shocking scene, when Ralph exerts the full power of his contractual authority and humiliates Leo in a painfully unambiguous way. It’s at such moments the wind is knocked out of you in “White Noise” and you think to yourself: Points truly taken.
White Noise, by Suzan-Lori Parks. Directed by Reginald L. Douglas. Sets, Alexander Woodward; costumes, Dominique Fawn Hill; lighting, Alberto Segarra; sound, Fan Zhang; intimacy and fight choreography, Chelsea Pace. About 2 hours 35 minutes. Through Feb. 20 at Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. studiotheatre.org.