He has been accused by critics of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine to his estimated 11 million listeners per episode. Last September, he discussed catching covid-19 himself and treating it with a number of therapeutics, including ivermectin, a medicine used to kill parasites in animals and humans, which is not authorized or approved by either the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Food and Drug Administration to treat covid. In December, he invited Robert Malone, a physician who has become a prominent skeptic of the coronavirus vaccines, to appear on his show, causing controversy.