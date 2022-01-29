So it went during “Give Delight and Hurt Not: The Practicalities of Decolonizing Shakespeare,” a panel held as part of the week-long Shakespeare Theatre Association conference. The 75-minute session was an exercise in passionate consciousness-raising for representatives of many of the organization’s 125 member theaters; it was founded in 1991 to bolster friendships and swap ideas in this specialized segment of the theater world. And if the panel’s topic seeded some new thinking in the still predominantly White association, that seemed to be for the good. Because as some in the room later acknowledged, a sector facing so many challenges needs all the shaking up it can stand.