The exercise was intended to expand her students thinking about how arts intersect with all aspects of society and how the arts are a core building block — not a luxury — of American life.
After decades preaching in conference rooms and classrooms, Jackson takes her cause to the nation’s top cultural agency. In her first interview as the 13th chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, Jackson said she will approach this position as she has her previous jobs — including her influential years at the Urban Institute — with the goal of expanding the reach of the arts, strengthening communities and bringing the promise of art to every corner of America.
“I believe in an elastic definition of arts and culture,” Jackson, 56, said during a Zoom call last week from her Los Angeles home. “We’re striving for people to have artful lives, and artful lives are about participation as audiences and they are also about making, doing, teaching, engaging. That pluralistic way of understanding engagement is really important.”
Jackson cited the endowment’s collaborations in health care and its Creative Forces program with veterans as models for the future. But she said it was too early to discuss whether her inclusive approach would change the agency’s core grant-making processes or whether she would bring back grants to individual artists.
“I’m definitely going to tap into that sense of the arts being critical to healthy communities and to a healthy society,” she said. “Aside from the economic power and economic impact that they have, which is vitally important, there is a power of the arts that allows us to, encourages us to, be curious, to hold nuance, to have the kinds of thoughtful deliberations and a view on humanity that I think is so critically important.
“I don’t believe that the arts exist in a bubble,” she said.
Jackson’s historic tenure — she is the first African American and Mexican American woman to lead the endowment — begins at a difficult time for the nation, which is fractured by political ideology and pandemic regulations. The arts can be a balm, she said.
“We are a nation that needs mending, that needs healing,” she said. “It’s not a panacea, but the arts help us come to something fully. It's not just intellectual, it is also emotional and physical.”
The endowment itself is emerging from a difficult four years. President Donald Trump had installed Mary Anne Carter, a political strategist with no arts background, as chair and repeatedly called for the agency’s elimination. Carter resigned in 2021, days after Biden took office, to allow the new president to appoint his preferred candidate.
As a member of the National Council on the Arts, the committee that advises the NEA, Jackson witnessed the effects that annual drama.
“It’s hard, especially, when you are working hard and you believe in what you do. I can’t imagine that,” she said.
Congress rejected the administration’s proposals to do away with the endowment, and it increased the NEA’s budget every year of Trump’s presidency.
But the arts endowment was embattled long before Trump. Established in 1965, the independent federal agency was at the center of the 1990s culture wars, when its funding was slashed after conservative groups and members of Congress were critical of its support for a handful of controversial programs and artists. Despite bipartisan congressional support, the agency’s budget has never returned to 1992′s peak.
The Biden administration signals a new era, Jackson said.
“There is evidence of interest and support, for sure,” she said, pointing to the president’s statement in June about the critical role that arts play in American society. “To have that kind of appreciation for the arts made public is incredibly important and I am heartened and grateful for that acknowledgment.”
Jackson credits her parents with her love of and belief in the arts. Her late father worked for the post office and her mother for the local school district, and they brought books, art and music into their Los Angeles home. There were dance and guitar lessons, visits to the African American arts collective St. Elmo Village, and summer trips to Mexico City to visit her grandmother were filled with art.
“Especially important to them were things that would help us understand African American culture, that would help us understand Mexican culture,” she said. “I like to think about the role of the arts in helping us to grasp things with head, heart and hand. I think it was really important for them to make sure we had information, and not just information but experiences, about the cultures they came from.”
Jackson earned a doctorate in urban planning from the University of California at Los Angeles and spent 18 years at the Urban Institute in Washington. She founded the institute’s culture, creativity and communities program and conducted research on arts and culture, measuring its reach and analyzing its role in public housing, urban revitalization and criminal justice reform. She has advised foundations on their giving practices and for the past five years was a professor at Arizona State University, where her cross-disciplinary courses brought together artists, arts administrators, community developers, social and health care workers, and those involved in criminal justice.
Jackson’s focus on collaborations may be a pragmatic choice, since the endowment’s grant-making influence is limited by its funding, now $167.5 million, a small fraction of the $6 trillion federal budget. She said it is not her place to advocate for increased funding, since Congress controls the purse.
Biden proposed a record $201 million for the agency for 2022 fiscal year, a significant increase but one that has yet to materialize because Congress has not yet passed a 2022 spending plan.
But even a $201 million would be lacking when compared with the size and growth of the arts sector, a fact highlighted when Congress included more than $15 billion for arts and entertainment in its 2020 pandemic relief package. The endowment received a total of $210 million in emergency aid from two bills in 2020 and 2021. It announced the final round of grants last week.
Based on her career, it would seem as if Jackson would get behind calls for the creation of a cabinet-level position for the arts and culture. But that is not possible in her new job.
“There are some constraints about what can be said from this perch about that,” she said. “It is very encouraging that there are there are a number of initiatives underway, some long-standing, some more recent, that I think speak to the arts endowment’s ability to engage as part of the federal family in ways that are very meaningful.
“I’m looking at the work,” she said.
Before starting her new post, the scholar and professor did some research of her own, contacting previous chairs to ask their advice. They told her to “bring your strengths,” she said.
“I’m a connector, a bridge builder. And I also am interested in looking at things from different perspectives and understanding that there isn’t just one way to do things, that there are multiple ways.”
Read more: