The oil paintings and almost all of the textiles have been loaned from the superb collection of the I.M. Pei-designed Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar. They are complemented by a number of Persian miniature-style watercolor paintings and manuscript works on paper, drawn from the collections of the Smithsonian’s Freer and Sackler galleries, which provide context for how people dressed and the many uses of textiles in daily life besides as clothing. In some scenes, fabric forms temporary tent encampments outside towns, where denizens sit on cloth furnishings — carpets and cushions whose spatial arrangement was also used to establish social hierarchy.