What exactly are their troubles? Roberts’s sophisticated treatment leaves that undefined, yet we know. Pandemic-related frustrations and losses — dancers have lost a great deal, from income to training to their identities as artists — racial injustice, climate disasters, corrupt politics. Take your pick. In our own lives, if at some distant point we felt the ground was firm, that’s well behind us, or so it may seem. Underneath it can feel like there’s only change, reversals, tumult. Yet in the world of this piece, self-exposure brings about softness. This is reflected in subtle changes in the lighting, the billowy costumes (designed by Roberts) and in the bodies.