The interview was a mutual lovefest, as Letterman gushed over how Meyers has transformed the show (he’s a fan of the “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” segment with Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel) and Meyers was delighted every time Letterman launched into an anecdote about the old “Late Night” days (such as the time animal expert Jack Hanna was bitten by a beaver and had to go to the hospital). But when the two started talking about the unique pressure of being on television every night in front of millions of viewers, it felt like both stars forgot an audience was watching as they opened up about the more vulnerable parts of being a TV host.
Letterman recalled that before “Late Night,” he starred in a spectacular failure of an NBC morning show in 1980. Though NBC executives apparently had big dreams for “The David Letterman Show” — especially given that Letterman was a Johnny Carson favorite on “The Tonight Show" — the series only lasted a few months.
“It replaced two or three game shows, and it turned out America didn’t want them replaced,” Letterman said dryly. “They certainly didn’t want them replaced by me.”
After the morning show was canceled, a little more than a year later, he got another shot at “Late Night.” But he was more nervous than ever.
“It seemed like an eternity because in show business, if you screw something up like blowing up a network’s daytime schedule, it could be a while before they call your number again,” Letterman explained. Even though he got a second chance, he was “consumed by paralytic fear”: “I was still living with this trepidation that, ‘Well, this can’t possibly go any better than the other one went.’”
He tried to conquer that fear by making his show as strange as he possibly could (dropping things off the roof, holding elevator races), and it worked. NBC executives renewed the show for six weeks at a time, and eventually, realized they had a hit on their hands.
“Did you have a moment then where you started feeling relaxed with the show, that you'd be around for a long time?” Meyers asked.
Letterman took a long pause as the audience started laughing. “I’m trying to think if I had one waiting to come out here,” he said, before concluding, “No. Show business is awful and ugly.” Then he turned the tables on Meyers: “How about you? Now you, Mr. Established, Ready to Go, Here I Am…you’re in good shape.”
Meyers acknowledged that while he had a different journey — and name recognition because of his career at “Saturday Night Live” — it still took him a while to feel comfortable as a host when he started in early 2014. “About 18 months,” he guessed. That tracks with the amount of time before Meyers started the show by sitting down at his desk instead of standing for a monologue; in the past, he has said that’s when he started to find his groove.
But Meyers said even after eight years, he still has things to learn. Recording shows remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, was both exhilarating and terrifying. Ultimately, it led to a stronger bond with his audience than he ever felt before.
“It was the first time that I understood a thing that I should have understood from watching your show, which is that people that watch your show tend to watch it every night,” Meyers said. “On Thursday, you can call back to Monday with the sense that they probably were there with you. And that became a nice, intimate connection.”
As the interview continued and Letterman chatted more about past “Late Night” ridiculousness (world’s largest vase, anyone?), he looked a bit wistful, particularly when the band briefly played after a commercial break. “My goodness, the band. That’s so nice to hear live music,” he said. “It’s so great to be this close to live music every night.”
“I probably take it for granted,” Meyers admitted.
“It’s something that I truly missed when I first left the old show,” Letterman said. “This is lovely. Congratulations.”
