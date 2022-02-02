The interview was a mutual lovefest, as Letterman gushed over how Meyers has transformed the show (he’s a fan of the “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” segment with Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel) and Meyers was delighted every time Letterman launched into an anecdote about the old “Late Night” days (such as the time animal expert Jack Hanna was bitten by a beaver and had to go to the hospital). But when the two started talking about the unique pressure of being on television every night in front of millions of viewers, it felt like both stars forgot an audience was watching as they opened up about the more vulnerable parts of being a TV host.