“Our hope is that all major tech platforms and all major news sources, for that matter, be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as covid-19,” Psaki said Tuesday. “That certainly includes Spotify.”
“So this disclaimer, it’s a positive step, but we want every platform to continue doing more to call out misinformation and disinformation while also uplifting accurate information,” she added.
Hundreds of medical professionals have criticized Spotify over the past few weeks for allowing Rogan to spread “false and societally harmful assertions.” After artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell said they would protest the service and Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who have a deal to host and produce Spotify podcasts, also expressed “concerns,” Rogan said he would do better research on covid-19 and start including mainstream experts alongside guests who espouse more fringe opinions.
Spotify announced Sunday that it would make slight changes to its policies on content concerning covid-19. They include publicly publishing the company’s internal rules for what is allowed on the platform, “testing ways to highlight” those rules to its creators and “working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a news release.
But that hasn’t quelled the backlash. Singer India.Arie was among the latest musicians to say she wants her catalogue of work removed from the platform.
“I have decided to pull my music and podcast from Spotify,” she wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews,” she added. “For me its also his language around race.” Arie didn’t add details but said it was about “RESPECT — who gets it and who doesn’t.”
Writer and social commentator Roxane Gay also tweeted Tuesday that she had removed her podcast from the platform.
Singer-songwriter Graham Nash said he stood in solidarity with Young, his former bandmate. “Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service,” he said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.
All this comes in the wake of a letter from Young demanding that his music be removed from Spotify in response to “fake information about vaccines” on the platform. He singled out Rogan, who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, writing: “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”
Spotify responds after Joni Mitchell and others join Neil Young and demand the platform remove their content
Rogan, for his part, posted a nearly 10-minute Instagram video Sunday saying that he will make changes to his show to decrease the spread of misinformation. He also said he would “do his best” to better research the subjects he and his guests discuss, “the controversial ones in particular — and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them,” he added. “I don’t always get it right.”