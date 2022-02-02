These contracts never envisioned streaming. “We’re all bands that signed our record deals a decade or more before streaming technology existed,” Collins said. “But it’s somehow ethical that those deals have been rolled over into this new technology that not even the most cynical … record guy of yore could have predicted, that a band like ours could get over a million streams a month and get paid … [little] for it, while the Spotify CEO becomes a multibillionaire and their shareholders get rich?”