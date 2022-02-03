A few things about his sculptures strike you immediately. They tend to be conscientiously faithful to the subjects depicted — including the parts that are invisible but that the viewer “knows” to be there (the hatchling inside the egg, the engine parts beneath the tractor cab). But they often leave out key details. They play with scale, and expectations of scale, often making things bigger than they actually are; this affects our relation to them and our sense of the space around them. They also rework cliches, draining them of inherited prestige and whatever aura of authenticity they possess. They simultaneously push idealized things back into ordinariness and ordinary, specific things toward a sort of gaze-deflecting abstraction.