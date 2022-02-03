He works as if his life depends on it. The night before this interview, Mellencamp was up until 2:30, writing a song in his kitchen for his next album. “What am I going to retire to but dying?” he says. “I hear people talk about retiring and I think to myself, ‘Great, I’ll come to your funeral.’ ” On a typical day, he also paints in his Bloomington studio for up to seven hours. His visual art, a practice he’s honed since the late ’80s, has been shown in galleries across the country. A solo exhibition of his paintings and assemblages, reminiscent of the moody distortions and color palettes of German expressionism, runs through March 27 at the Museum of Art - Deland in Florida.