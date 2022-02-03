In a statement, Lowe said she is honored to serve.
“Having grown up in a small rural Navajo community in northeast Arizona, I have personally seen how the humanities can help sustain and strengthen individuals, communities, and institutions, yet I am alert to the fact that access to humanities resources remains unevenly distributed across our country,” she said. “I look forward to working with NEH staff and the network of state and jurisdictional humanities councils to expand opportunities for all Americans to participate in and benefit from humanities-centered research, education, and public programs.”
Like the arts endowment, the National Endowment for the Humanities was created in 1965 as an independent agency. It awards grants to support humanities research, education and public programs, such as lectures and exhibitions, at libraries, museums, archives and colleges and universities around the country. Its 2021 budget was $167.5 million.
Jon Parrish Peede served as chair from April 2018 until January 2021.
A citizen of the Navajo Nation, Lowe, 47, grew up on the Navajo Reservation in Ganado, Ariz. She earned a BA in sociology and a master’s degree in American Indian studies from the University of Arizona.
President Barack Obama appointed her to the National Council on the Humanities, the panel that advises the endowment, in 2015. She has been a member of the boards of the National Indian Education Association and the National Museum of the American Indian.
Lowe is executive director of the Harvard University Native American Program. Previously she was an assistant dean in the Yale College Dean’s Office and director of Yale’s Native American Cultural Center.
Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow applauded Lowe’s appointment, describing her as “an individual of extraordinary experience, insight, and wisdom.”
“She cares deeply about the humanities and the central role they play in all of our lives,” he said in a statement issued by the endowment. “Though we will miss her at Harvard, we know that her care and skill will be put to their best use as she works to enlarge and enhance the role of art, culture, and history in this country and elsewhere.”
