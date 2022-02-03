Here’s a look-through-the-paper contest that The Style Invitational used to do all the time, but not for more than five years. This week: Combine one side of a hyphenated word or phrase with one side of another such term — either side can be the end or the beginning — to create a new term, then describe the result, as in the examples above from Week 1196 in 2016. AND! Both halves of the term must come from the same issue of a newspaper (The Post or another one) or published the same day on its website, from Feb. 3 through Feb. 14. It can be in an article, headline, ad, whatever, as long as both parts come from hyphenates. Include the hyphenates you’re using, as above. (See the entry form for more notes on formatting, etc.)