So when it was announced actress Kim Cattrall would not be reprising her role as the beloved and brassy Samantha Jones in the series reboot, “And Just Like That…,” it was not just disappointing, but blasphemous.
How would the show, which always stood on the strength of friendship to the fourth power, survive with a limb missing? The answer, after 10 episodes of the first (and perhaps final) season of AJLT, was more.
Just as Miranda declares to her husband, Steve, during their breakup — “I want more! More everything! More connection, more energy, more sex, more me! More, Steve, more!” — the series seemed to offer its audience the same — most notably with the addition of four characters of color.
“It gave us the opportunity to make the family larger and start telling new stories,” said star Sarah Jessica Parker at the AJLT premiere. “There is spice, there is diversity of thought and feeling and perspective. … They make our lives more interesting.”
But did they? Could new sort-of main roles — Che, LTW, Seema and Nya — fill in the gaping hole that one left? Or did the overflow just make a bit of a mess?
“You’ve known Miranda for 20 years; you’ve known Nya for 20 minutes,” said series creator, writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King in an interview with the New York Times. “You know their names, and you know a little bit about them, and you know them more than you did 10 episodes ago. They exist and we like them. If we had more time and more episodes, they would definitely become more present.”
How Miranda went from ‘Sex and the City’s’ most relatable character to ‘And Just Like That’s’ most frustrating
While the existence of the characters at all is hugely significant on a show that had been deservedly criticized for its lack of diversity, exactly how they existed in the “Sex and the City” universe is just as important. Throwing a Black, Latinx or nonbinary character into the ring without their own gloves isn’t exactly fair.
Here’s a look at how each one fared.
Che
The memes don’t lie. Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, was hands down the most divisive character of “And Just Like That…” Diaz, who uses they/them pronouns, is a nonbinary comedian whose podcast, “X, Y and Me” takes the place of Carrie’s old “Sex and the City” columns. Carrie (Parker) has a regular gig as a guest on their show and the two form a genuine work-friend bond. But who cares!
It is Miranda’s relationship with Che that blows up the over-50-in-the-city rich White lady life the threesome are living, even more so than the death of Big, Carrie’s husband. How often does your previously straight best friend end their decades-long marriage for your nonbinary boss? Responding to the Che hate online, King described the character as “honest, dangerous, sexy, funny and warm. What everybody else is projecting on that character has a lot to do with what they want to have happen to Miranda in the story. It has so little to do with Che.”
Sure, Che is impossibly cool — if not very funny as a comedian — and incredibly self-possessed. Miranda being attracted to them isn’t a stretch. But while Che is given plenty of backstory over 10 episodes, the series never fully explores why Che would be attracted to Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), who, after an initial “Rambo”-esque intro to the podcaster, spent much of this season wide-eyed. It’s as if Che exists as the pot of gold at the end of Miranda’s midlife-crisis rainbow, but what exactly is the former big-firm lawyer bringing to the table? Despite the fact Che invites Miranda to come with them to Los Angeles in a romantic move clearly reminiscent of the Russian and Carrie’s doomed move to Paris, we never really found out.
LTW
Nicole Ari Parker plays documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley (LTW for short). She’s a Park Avenue mother of three who’s been on Vogue’s International Best Dressed List, and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is obsessed: “She’s just so cool.” She is. And yet, LTW woefully doesn’t get nearly enough screen time on her own. In one memorable episode, Charlotte, desperate to make LTW a real friend and not just a mom friend, plans a dinner party for the sole purpose of getting closer to the Wexleys. That’s when the Goldenblatts realize they don’t have any other Black friends. Dun dun dun.
That issue, a problem for nearly everyone in the series reaching as far back as its inception, is never resolved. Instead, Charlotte and Harry attend a birthday party at the Wexleys’ insane Upper East Side apartment and — plot twist — discover they’re the only White people there. Then it’s Charlotte who gets to save the day when the former gallerist explains the value of LTW’s expansive Black art collection to the socialite’s nagging mother-in-law, who we know is an accomplished concert pianist herself. It was a moment that highlighted the old Charlotte, who had passions outside of the PTA, but it also made little sense in the Wexley world, which is decidedly upper class and probably more than aware of Carrie Mae Weems.
In later episodes, LTW returns the favor by also saving the day multiple times. She’s the one who breaks the news that Charlotte’s child Rose now wants to be known as Rock; calls in a catering order for a charity event when lunch falls through; and comforts Charlotte when she’s freaking out that Rock’s they-mitzvah isn’t going as planned. “Let’s forget about everyone else for a change,” LTW says. “What do you want?” Her magical helpfulness feels a bit too close to a trope.
Before the series aired, there were rumors that Nicole Ari Parker’s character was replacing Samantha. The actress said she was subsequently yelled at and asked the Hollywood Reporter to correct the record. But the real issue worth fighting over was that our brief glimpses of LTW’s over-the-top New York life weren’t enough.
Seema
In this new iteration of the show, each of the OG cast members makes a new friend. Seema is Carrie’s. If the regal real estate agent (played by Sarita Choudhury) took one of the ubiquitous “Which Sex and City character are you?” quizzes, she most definitely would land on Samantha. She seems more mature than the other girls, more worldly and more in control. When Carrie hobbles up her famous stairs using her umbrella as a cane, it is Seema who not only insists she see a doctor (duh), but also calls her cousin to make the appointment right then and there.
Calling Seema a scene stealer is an understatement. You can’t take your eyes off her whenever she’s in the frame, and her voice is like a cheetah’s purr. But while the character is the kind of flashy New York boss that women of color rarely get to portray, having a South Asian woman invent a fake boyfriend to appease her traditional parents is retrograde. At least in the finale, Seema, who is never shy about putting herself out there to find love, has spent days in a hotel with a hot club owner — a big win for the woman who couldn’t get into a club because of her age just days earlier.
Nya
One of the most cringeworthy moments in “And Just Like That…” comes by way of Professor Nya Wallace, the Columbia Law professor who a bumbling Miranda somehow insults before the start of her first class. Nya even tried to avoid an overeager Miranda on the subway ride home because awkward. But by the end of the season, the two are best buds. Nya shares her exhausting fertility journey with Miranda, even telling her student about a failed IVF attempt before she tells her husband. The speed of their closeness is whiplash fast.
Unlike the other main character additions, Nya does get a few of her own moments sans the original cast, including an uncomfortable double date with a friend she calls Fertile Myrtle, a sex scene and a heartbreaking conversation with her musician husband Andre about whether children are in their future.
But Nya is there for Miranda. And when the former corporate lawyer announces that she’s moving to L.A. with Che, Nya is initially the voice of reason before offering her somewhat reluctant support. Andre is going to go on tour, giving the pair space to decide where their marriage might go, and Nya tells Miranda that she “penciled you in for a lot of those nights.” That confession seemed like a bit much given their history until you watch the “And Just Like That…” documentary (also streaming).
“Originally when Michael was sort of trying to think about what would happen in our season, he talked about Nya, Miranda’s professor, being the romantic relationship,” Nixon said.
While that helps to connect the dots on Miranda and Nya’s microwave friendship, it also points to the larger issue with the show’s new characters: Too often they feel one-note. They are too functional. They exist to be a mirror for the “real” friends. Che is Miranda’s out. Nya is her newly emerging consciousness. LTW is Charlotte’s fantasy. And Seema — well, who wouldn’t want to be Seema?
In a series hoping to stretch its wings with an expanded cast, the new faces weren’t given enough runway of their own.
And just like that, we were left disappointed.