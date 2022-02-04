Yet there are crucial differences. Louis (1912-1962) worked on unstretched canvas, left areas of blank fabric as essential parts of his compositions and decided the pictures’ final dimensions after he finished applying pigment. De Looper painted within predefined borders and filled the canvases with overlapping hues. These are often within a narrow range, such as the blazing yellows of an untitled 1970 picture or the bands of oceanic blues in 1972′s “Pinetop.” The color schemes are more diverse, however, in such standouts as an untitled 1969 picture in which a cloud of vivid violet appears to pool atop layers of yellow and green. It’s the most Louis-like painting in this selection, and also an example of de Looper at his most potent and assured.