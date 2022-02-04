Part of the magic of this “Fantasia” is how it transforms its sacred source material — one of nine tunes Thomas Tallis wrote for the archbishop of Canterbury in 1567 — into something more like a sublime naturalism. At times it feels driven by the wind. New led the piece as though she were steering the weather, sweeping her arms to summon shifting colors to the surface. At times, New pulled the gauze of the music too thin; the return of the orchestra in full felt more like a rescue than a reward. But she also maintained firm control over the piece’s countering major and minor surges.