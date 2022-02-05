Kramer performs mostly seated on a chair, her hair pearly and glowing, the skin of her bare arms like shirred silk. She flutters a fan, causing tendrils of smoke to twist in the air around her. She rolls her hands in space and curls her arms around her body, transported by the lute and clarinet music, but also, it seems, by an irrepressible spirit of wildness. She shatters all manner of expectations, and it’s exhilarating. She is uninhibited, at her ease, vivacious, drawing you in with her naturalness and making you feel you’re involved in life itself.