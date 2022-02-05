Even Zhang’s most avid admirers recognize that many of his most recent movies — which have focused on action over subtext — have lacked the depth and allegorical sting of his earlier work. Although he has proved adept at finding ways around the rules, his collaboration with the rulemakers can’t be easily interpreted. In an interview with the official Xinhua News Agency a few weeks ago, he outlined his new design for the cauldron, explaining that it was more in keeping with the “simple, safe and splendid” Games he and Olympics authorities were aiming for. “I think it’s totally innovative and people will be surprised,” he said.