And those surfaces, in many cases, have deceived by design. Zhang’s films have often demonstrated his cat-and-mouse approach to China’s censorship system, which he has alternately placated and brilliantly outwitted through a practiced use of metaphor, misdirection and disarming irony.
Many of those values were on display in the latest Opening Ceremonies, although Zhang seemed less interested in classic scene-making than in pure, deracinated elements of sound, light and shamelessly saccharine symbolism. The technically impressive show — featuring an enormous LED “floor,” impressive digitally created effects and a seemingly endless supply of ecstatic, chubby-cheeked children — wasn’t nearly as extravagant or narratively driven as the production Zhang created for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. That four-hour show defined a new high-water mark for the event by featuring 15,000 performers, dazzlingly precise choreography and a visual spectacle that sought to capture the grand pageant of Chinese history.
It also possessed a few nods to the double game Zhang has been forced to play with government authorities virtually since birth (his father was a Nationalist army officer under Chiang Kai-shek). Just as one could interpret “Raise the Red Lantern” as either a sensuous domestic melodrama or thinly veiled critique of communism at its most stifling, one could interpret Zhang’s 2008 Olympics ceremony through competing lenses. Were the people propelling those 897 Chinese boxes — which started out as typography fonts and wound up forming an homage to China’s Great Wall — meant to personify the beauty of cooperation? Or the tyranny of enforced conformity? Discuss.
Friday’s event — pared to just under two hours and a few thousand performers, partly in deference to pandemic precaution — didn’t lend itself to nearly as many readings, not only because the production wasn’t as layered or ambitious but also because the proceedings were so dramatically upstaged by the political theater that surrounded them.
Just hours before Zhang celebrated the beginning of China’s Spring Festival with a captivating array of undulating green light sticks, Chinese leader Xi Jinping released a joint statement with Russian president Vladimir Putin, opposing the further enlargement of NATO and pointedly avoiding any mention of Russia’s intentions regarding Ukraine. Then, in the Opening Ceremonies’ climactic ritual, the Olympic torch was put in place by two Chinese athletes. One of them was Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a cross-country skier from the country’s Uyghur community in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been engaged in systematic genocide, according to the United States, whose diplomats and leaders boycotted this year’s Games.
The moment was startling — clearly meant to send a message and, thanks to how it was staged, an eloquent, if inadvertent, example of Zhangian ambiguity. On one hand, the Chinese authorities’ choice of Dinigeer was an obvious brushback of China’s critics — the performative equivalent of a brisk “Back off, Jack.” But as framed by Zhang — who dispensed with the traditional Olympic cauldron to house the torch and instead created a giant snowflake composed of 91 smaller snowflakes bearing the names of the participating countries — the image was sweetened, softened and almost laughably sentimentalized.
It’s the paradoxical nature of the image — its sheer strangeness — that made it go viral in a matter of hours. The act itself provided rich fodder for China-watchers and commentators. For movie fans, it was quintessential Zhang: purposefully controversial but couched within unassailable innocence; confrontational but preemptively defanged. As Zhang told The Post’s Steven Mufson in 1995, “I’m familiar with the Chinese way of finding ways around the rules.”
Even Zhang’s most avid admirers recognize that many of his most recent movies — which have focused on action over subtext — have lacked the depth and allegorical sting of his earlier work. Although he has proved adept at finding ways around the rules, his collaboration with the rulemakers can’t be easily interpreted. In an interview with the official Xinhua News Agency a few weeks ago, he outlined his new design for the cauldron, explaining that it was more in keeping with the “simple, safe and splendid” Games he and Olympics authorities were aiming for. “I think it’s totally innovative and people will be surprised,” he said.
People were surprised all right, if not for the reasons Zhang predicted. Did he know that his snowflake would be used as a delivery system for incendiary political rhetoric? Is he complicit in cosmeticizing one of China’s most notorious human rights abuses, or has he once again hidden his ironic commentary in plain sight? Does the snowflake’s delicate lacework represent deference or defiance?
The most iconic scene from Zhang’s 2022 production was clearly meant to be a reassuring snow globe of progress and shared humanity. Skeptics will see it as a valentine to hypocrisy at its most cynical.
We may never be sure which meaning Zhang intended. But he has been making movies long enough to know that cinema isn’t just a matter of mise-en-scene. It’s montage, as well. Put another way: It’s all in the editing.