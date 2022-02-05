The script initially led with Monica, reeling from the death of her father and a traumatic breakup, rolling out of bed and poking at her stomach in the mirror. “I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ That is not what we do when we need to feel powerful, that is not what we do when we need another reason to get on about life,” Goodwin said. “I think we take the opposite approach. We look in the mirror like, ‘Ooh, I’m fine, let me pump myself up to get back out here.’”