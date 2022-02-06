In 2011, Hayut was wanted in Israel on charges of theft, forgery and fraud, including for defrauding family in that country while serving as their babysitter, the Times of Israel reported. He fled Israel before he could be sentenced. Also, according to Erlend Ofte Arntsen, one of the journalists who has covered Hayut and is featured in the documentary, said Hayut also scammed a family in New York for $42,000 in 2008.