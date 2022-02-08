‘Belfast’
Kenneth Branagh channels his own experience growing up amid the Troubles in late 1960s Ireland in this fictionalized coming-of-age drama, which views the conflict through the lens of its 9-year-old protagonist (Jude Hill).
Other nominations: Branagh is up for best director and best original screenplay for “Belfast,” which earned seven nominations including best sound, best original song (Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy”), and best supporting nods for Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench.
Where to watch: “Belfast” is still playing in select theaters following its November release date, but it isn’t streaming anywhere just yet. It is available to purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Apple TV Plus, Redbox and Google Play. The film will be available to rent on various platforms starting March 1.
‘The Power of the Dog’
Jane Campion’s psychological Western, an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, follows the changing family dynamic between two brothers — Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons) — after George’s marriage to Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widow who brings her lanky and sensitive son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) along with her to the brothers’ Montana ranch.
Other nominations: “The Power of the Dog” is the most Oscar-nominated film of the year, with nods for best director — a historic second nomination for Campion, who was first nominated in 1994 for “The Piano” — and best adapted screenplay, best actor (Cumberbatch), best supporting actress (Dunst), best supporting actor (Plemons and Smit-McPhee) and best original score, in addition to recognition in the cinematography, editing and production design categories.
Where to watch: Netflix, where it was released in December following a limited theatrical run.
‘West Side Story’
Steven Spielberg helmed this adaptation of the 1961 New York City-set classic about Tony (Ansel Elgort), Maria (Rachel Zegler) and the intercultural divides that threaten their burgeoning romance.
Other nominations: Ariana DeBose stands to replicate Rita Moreno’s 1962 win for playing Anita, the girlfriend of Sharks leader Bernardo (played here by David Alvarez). Spielberg, meanwhile, earned his eighth best director nomination. The remake also earned honors in the sound, production design and cinematography categories.
Where to watch: You’ll have to see it in ye olde theater.
‘Licorice Pizza’
“Licorice Pizza,” which follows the relationship between the teenage Gary (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana (Alana Haim), a photographer in her mid-20s, is a coming-of-age dramedy as only Paul Thomas Anderson could show it: pretty, problematic, nostalgia-filled and set in the San Fernando Valley.
Other nominations: Anderson landed his third best director nomination and his fifth for a screenplay.
Where to watch: Theaters are your only chance to catch this film (for now).
‘Dune’
Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved 1965 sci-fi novel follows the gifted Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as the life he knew implodes and destiny leads him in a new direction.
Other nominations: Villenueve shares a best adapted screenplay nod with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. The film also cleaned up in the craft categories, with nods for sound, editing, cinematography, production design, visual effects, makeup and hairstyling, in addition to best original score.
Where to watch: The film has dropped off HBO Max since its October premiere, but you can buy or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and other digital platforms. You can also still see it in some theaters.
‘King Richard’
Best actor Oscar nominee Will Smith leaps into the role of Richard Williams — “King Richard” — in this sports drama about the man who made his dream of raising two of the greatest athletes in the world, Venus and Serena, come true.
Other nominations: In addition to nods for Smith and best picture, the powerful film also saw nominations for best supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis), original screenplay, original song and editing.
Where to watch: The film, which premiered in November, left HBO Max at the end of its 31-day stint. But it is still in select theaters and available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and other platforms.
‘CODA’
“CODA” is a coming-of-age story about a daughter who wants to sing — and whose entire immediate family happens to be deaf.
Other nominations: Adapted from the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier,” the comedy-drama also received nods for best supporting actor (Troy Kotsur, who is the first deaf male actor to be nominated for an Oscar) and best adapted screenplay.
Where to watch: The film is available to watch on Apple TV Plus.
'Don’t Look Up'
The phrase “sit tight and assess” is at the frustrating heart of this satire about the world ending and no one really caring.
Other nominations: With an Avengers-style cast of A-listers including previous Oscar winners Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” ironically earned three other Academy Award nominations (original screenplay, score, editing) but none for the acting categories.
Where to watch: The disaster movie is available to stream on Netflix, where it debuted Christmas Day.
‘Drive My Car’
A film that weaves a complex story but takes place mostly in the confines of a beloved red Saab, “Drive My Car” follows a widowed actor and his young chauffeur as they navigate grief.
Other nominations: Adapted from a short story of the same name by renowned Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, the movie also earned nods for best director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi), international feature film and adapted screenplay.
Where to watch: The Japanese film is not yet available outside of select theaters.
‘Nightmare Alley’
Written and directed by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley” is a film noir tale of a 1940s con man played by Bradley Cooper.
Other nominations: “Nightmare Alley” also earned nods in the costume design, cinematography and production design categories.
Where to watch: The film is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.