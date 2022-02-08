I could detail the clangorous ritualism of “Echoes of Time and the River,” Crumb’s orchestral suite that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1967 and that directs its players to move about in a choreography of slow processionals. I could pull apart the strands of Debussy and Bartók that he coiled into amplified piano wire in his four-book suite based on the Zodiac, “Makrokosmos” (1972-1979). I could try to convey the shadows of Schubert that barely color “Black Angels” — Crumb’s 1970 piece (marked in tempore belli, i.e., in time of war) for amplified string quartet, tam tam gongs and bowed crystal goblets. Or I could try to reduce the sound of his 1977 “Star-Child” (orchestrated for 47 players and two choirs and requiring four conductors) to little marks on paper, which can do only so much.