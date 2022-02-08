Stovall came to Washington to attend Howard University in 1962, and has been here ever since. He’s made elegant prints, both abstract and representational, from his own designs. He also printed the work of many other artists at his atelier, Workshop, Inc., established in 1968 and operated until 2020, when, during a storm, it was destroyed by a falling tree. Along the way, he even made a few posters and signs — for "be-ins,” jazz performances and art exhibitions, not apples or ground beef. Some of them were exhibited last summer at Hemphill Artworks in a show titled “What’s Going Around: Lou Stovall & the Community Poster.”