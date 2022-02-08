Steven Spielberg! An underdog! What a world we live in.
But not to worry, Spielberg fans — the prolific director and his film are sure to receive multiple Oscar nominations when they are announced around 8:20 a.m. Eastern time (our sympathies, night-owl West Coasters). Award season conversation has seemed more subdued this year, often playing second fiddle among the pop culture savvy to whatever havoc is currently being wreaked on HBO (of which there has been a lot, between “And Just Like That …” and “Euphoria” alone). But some narratives have broken through, whether characterizing Adam McKay’s polarizing satire “Don’t Look Up” as this season’s villain or Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” as the classic academy pick.
Best picture seems a toss-up between Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s slow-burning western “The Power of the Dog,” the latter — distributed by Netflix — just one of several streamable titles to attract awards buzz this year. Both films also earned several BAFTA nominations, a frequent indicator of Oscars success, and landed nods for the Producers Guild of America’s top awards category. Previous Oscar winners Kidman and Olivia Colman are neck and neck for best actress (having starred in “Being the Ricardos” and “The Lost Daughter,” respectively), while “The Power of the Dog” lead Benedict Cumberbatch and “King Richard” star Will Smith will probably face off in the best actor category.
The 94th Academy Awards air March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre, will feature a host for the first time since 2018, though they have not yet said who will take up the mantle. In the meantime, we prepare ourselves for cheerful banter between the presenters of Tuesday’s nominations, actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.
This post will be updated with nominees as are they are announced.