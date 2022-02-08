Analysis: This is a race to watch. It’s easy to take artists as established as Steven Spielberg for granted, but the lively direction of “West Side Story” served as a reminder of his immense talent. The academy’s love for “Belfast” extended not only to Kenneth Branagh as a screenwriter but also as a director (which will maybe overshadow the mixed reviews for his more recent release, “Death on the Nile”). This is Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s first best director nomination, Jane Campion’s second (after “The Piano” in 1994) and Paul Thomas Anderson’s third (after “There Will Be Blood” in 2007 and Phantom Thread in 2017). Campion’s nod for “The Power of the Dog” makes her the first woman in Oscars history to be nominated for best director more than once.