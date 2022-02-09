Although the events and early success of the Black Opry made Holly feel like a kid joyously running around a toy store — she still can’t believe some of her favorite singers have become her friends — there have been challenges. Plenty of people don’t like being reminded that country music has a race problem. Holly doesn’t use her last name in media interviews because of death threats she’s received for pointing out the racism — and those who turn a blind eye to it — that is still prevalent in the country music industry, even after some Nashville organizations pledged to improve diversity during the nationwide response to George Floyd’s death in police custody in 2020.