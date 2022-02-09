A: That time was very special in not just my career experience, but my life experience. I was just one curator out of many, and we collaborated with 24 Indigenous communities throughout the Western Hemisphere on these inaugural exhibitions. I don’t know of any other time thus far that a museum has engaged in collaboration at that level. It was a big celebration and it was so important to so many Indigenous people. I remember going to, it’s still in D.C., the restaurant Oyamel, with my parents for lunch and we’re all dressed in our cultural clothing from our Pueblo and we walked into the restaurant and there were other Indigenous people in the restaurant also dressed in their regalia, and it was just like the most mind-boggling but wonderful experience. And it just made you think about, well, what if this was more commonplace?