Chavez Lamar, 51, sat down with The Washington Post to talk about her career, the changing museum field and her role as the country’s newest Native American cultural leader. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: Announcing your appointment, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch mentioned “a new phase of service to the Native American peoples and communities.” What is your vision?
A: NMAI has a long history of collaboration and partnership with Indigenous people of the Western Hemisphere. When I first started as a curator in the early 2000s that was very much instilled in my practices of working with Indigenous people on the inaugural exhibition, “Our Lives.” In addition to that, I’ve come to be very fond of the collection that we have, over 1 million items in the collection, so it is two things moving forward: continued emphasis and engagement with Indigenous people and an increased emphasis on the collection to really make it a visible presence in a lot of the things that we do.
Q: Tell us about what it was like being part of the opening in 2004 and if that experience will inform your work as director.
A: That time was very special in not just my career experience, but my life experience. I was just one curator out of many, and we collaborated with 24 Indigenous communities throughout the Western Hemisphere on these inaugural exhibitions. I don’t know of any other time thus far that a museum has engaged in collaboration at that level. It was a big celebration and it was so important to so many Indigenous people. I remember going to, it’s still in D.C., the restaurant Oyamel, with my parents for lunch and we’re all dressed in our cultural clothing from our Pueblo and we walked into the restaurant and there were other Indigenous people in the restaurant also dressed in their regalia, and it was just like the most mind-boggling but wonderful experience. And it just made you think about, well, what if this was more commonplace?
Q: The museum world is very different today than 15, 20 years ago. At the time, did you think you were creating a new model?
A: I don’t know that we actually really felt that way because it almost seemed very natural, the right thing to do. Then we had all of the aftermath. The museum didn’t get the best reviews, and the exhibitions didn’t get the best reviews. It’s really not been until maybe the last, gosh, I’d say maybe 10 years or so that it has really felt like, “Wow, that really was a great thing that we did.”
I like to ponder this every once in a while: If the inaugural exhibitions at NMAI opened up today, what would be the response? It might be completely different. It would be more welcoming, definitely more welcoming.
Q: Your interest in collaboration extends to the collection, too, and under your leadership the museum has worked with Native nations and tribes to fill in gaps in information, especially the names of the Indigenous people.
A: When we look at the museum catalogue records, because it’s written down or it’s in the collections information system, it might be considered a fact. But from my perspective, it’s an interpretation and there can be other interpretations that can add to the story of those collection items. The existing record shouldn’t be thrown away even if there’s misinformation in there because it tells us something about history.
What we want to see is curators directly engaged with Indigenous people around collections that they’re knowledgeable about so that you are sharing knowledge.
I mean, just including names on records is very important. The more that we can talk to Indigenous people that can help us fill out those empty spaces and records where people’s names are missing or the context is missing or they can share more information about materials or processes, all of that is really valuable, and not only to Indigenous people themselves but to future researchers.
Q: This job makes you a leader of Native American culture and gives you a megaphone to talk about the prejudice and racism against Native Americans. The Washington Football Team just released its new name (the Commanders), the Cleveland Indians recently became the Guardians, but fans at Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Braves games are still doing that chant and chopping motion. How do you respond to those behaviors? How does it still continue?
A: One of the roles of NMAI is to provide perspectives and interpretations that come directly from Indigenous people, and I think that when there is a diversity of perspectives presented and that information is made more widely available, there comes an understanding that this isn’t just about a monolith perspective. I think it’s really significant when you hear directly from Indigenous people who are able to convey how hurtful this might be and for what reasons. I can be sort of the voice, and I have opinions, of course, but I think part of the job of NMAI is to share those diverse perspectives.
Q: How do you amplify those different voices?
A: We have had a symposium on the whole mascot issue in the past, so that was certainly one way. Through publications is another way, through our exhibits is another way. You know of course about the “Americans” exhibit, which looks directly at stereotypes and also how imagery of native and Indigenous people has been used on commercial products. So there’s different ways to approach it.
Q: Can you share your opinion about whether the names or mascots are hurtful or racist? Have you been hurt?
A: I grew up in San Felipe Pueblo, New Mexico, and went to the Pueblo’s elementary school until the fourth grade and then to a public school in a local town. But even in the local public school, native kids were my schoolmates. New Mexico’s native population is also close to 11 percent. I didn’t fully experience the feeling of invisibility because native people were all around me in my everyday existence. Today, I don’t have that experience living in Alexandria. I see representations of Indigenous people as symbols or images, but they don’t resonate because they don’t match what I know about Indigenous people, who they are, what they are like in all their complexity.
Seeing real Indigenous people, whether it’s on TV, social media or in person, is affirming and sometimes emotional. During the pandemic in 2020, like many others, my husband and I stayed close to home, we streamed a lot of shows, and one evening while watching an episode of “Top Chef” [Season 18, shot in Portland, Ore.], it surprisingly featured the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. It was heartening to see Indigenous people on a major, mainstream TV show being themselves and sharing knowledge about their people and culture. We both got a bit choked up.
Q: Do the name changes, and recent decisions like the removal of the Teddy Roosevelt statue outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York, suggest the tide has shifted, that change is coming?
A: I see any change like that as positive, but I also am aware that history is complex and that we certainly don’t want to try to simplify history by any means. I also don’t want to lose the historical narrative that led up to those changes. Again, there’s a diversity of perspectives on that statue. What is the history that actually led up to that removal? People might feel a certain negative way about this, but then it is also telling a story about our history, our past. So how do we preserve that in some shape or form?
Q: You are the first Native American woman to be appointed a director of a Smithsonian museum. What significance does that have for you?
A: I’ve been asked this question before, and I still don’t really know how to answer it exactly. I don’t feel particularly special in any way. There have been many before me that have been in prominent positions, maybe not at a Smithsonian museum, but something quite similar. I am thankful, grateful for the fact that there have been others before me that have served as role models.
Q: How is the museum different today than when it opened? And what do you think of that difference?
A: We’ve grown up in terms of the way that we handle the business of being a museum internally. And we’ve been more cognizant of our audiences. Who are we creating content for? What is the educational purpose of that content? I’m not saying we’ve lost this, but in the beginning it was all about heart. It was all about feeling and just being very driven by our feelings. And over time we realized it’s good that we have that, but then we also need the structure to go along with that.
Q: Covid has been especially difficult for Native Americans, and there have been published reports about how data hasn’t been collected and activists have pushed to fix these inequities. Is there a role for the museum in addressing this?
A: In one of our current online exhibits, “Developing Stories,” there is one photo essay series that focuses on covid and the Navajo Nation. Those photographs were taken by a Diné photographer [Donovan Quintero, a photojournalist for the Navajo Times — Diné bi Naaltsoos. That is one way that we are getting information out there about how covid has impacted Indigenous communities and it’s very much coming from an Indigenous perspective.
Q: Your undergraduate degree was in studio art.
A: I come from a family of artists. My dad [Richard I. Chavez] is a well-known jeweler, so art was always a part of my life growing up. When I went to college, I really got into printmaking, particularly clay lithography. Halfway through my junior year, I started getting worried about making a living. I decided then to apply to graduate school and I ended up getting into the American Indian studies program at UCLA and it was during graduate school that my interest in museums really developed.
Q: How did growing up with artists influence you and your work as a curator?
A: The idea that art is more than just pretty things. Part of the experience when I was growing up was that art was also about relationships. When I go to visit my mom and dad, I remember when they got this piece, when they traded with this artist or I remember the market [where they bought and traded] because this happened, or because so-and-so came by and told this joke. It’s about relationship-building. That was a part of an artist’s life, and I really liked those relationships.
