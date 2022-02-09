Angelica Luma took her 7-year-old son and two of his friends to see the portraits in Atlanta. “Kelson Jr. seeing people who look like him being depicted in a dignified way, by Black artists who also look like him, in a place like the High Museum is priceless,” Trimble wrote in an email. The experience, she added, “validates his worth, his concept of his possibilities, and his place in the world as a young Black male.”