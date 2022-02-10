Saget, 65, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando on Jan. 9. He was pronounced dead on the scene with no signs of foul play or drug use, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Saget had been on a stand-up tour, and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach the previous day. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight,” he wrote on Twitter after the show. “I’m happily addicted again to this.”

The Orange County medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy the following morning. In a statement later that day, it repeated the sheriff’s office’s findings that there was no evidence of foul play, but said further studies that could take up to 12 weeks were needed to determine the exact cause of death.

Saget’s family said they felt compelled to share the results of those investigations with his fans. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans,” they said. “Now that we have the final conclusions … we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

Through Saget’s publicist, they declined to comment beyond the statement.

Bob Saget, who was also the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. (Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

Saget’s big break in Hollywood was in 1987, when he was cast as Danny Tanner, a recently widowed local TV news personality with three young daughters, in the ABC sitcom “Full House.” The show became a hit, and ran until 1995. Netflix released a sequel series called “Fuller House” in 2016.

In 1989, he began hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” another popular program in which he narrated goofy home videos to national audiences, in an age before the Internet, YouTube and TikTok.

His G-rated “Full House” and “AFHV” personas were a stark contrast to his foul-mouthed, raunchy stand-up act.

Saget’s death unleashed a flood of Twitter remembrances from celebrities and others. “Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs,” George Takei tweeted. “Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls.”

Saget’s family recalled the “love and laughter that Bob brought to this world,” asking people to remember “the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”