Harris, 22, was arrested on a child pornography charge in September 2020 over allegations that he contacted an underage boy on social media and requested sexually explicit photos and videos on multiple occasions. That charge carried a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Federal court records stated that Harris told agents at his Naperville, Ill., residence that he requested explicit photos from a 13-year-old over Snapchat for a 15-month period, and that he solicited oral sex from the minor at cheerleading events in Florida and Texas. Harris said he also requested and received photos from at least 10 to 15 other minors and admitted to engaging in sex with a 15-year-old at a cheerleading competition.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Two months after the arrest, prosecutors charged Harris with seven additional counts — among them, another related to child pornography, NBC News reported, as well as using the Internet to “persuade, induce, and entice” a minor and traveling from Texas to Florida “for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct” with a minor.

At the time, a spokesperson for Harris said they “categorically dispute the claims made.” After he pleaded guilty Thursday, his attorneys stated that Harris would “spend the rest of his life making amends for what he has done.”

“The criminal conduct in this case also took place in the context of a competitive Cheer Community where inappropriately sexualizing and sexually abusing children was far too common and too often overlooked,” the statement reads. “Jerry was himself exploited, manipulated, and sexually abused as a child within the Cheer Community in a way that perversely made him believe that this sexual conduct was somehow normal when it was not.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Harris was arrested shortly after a lawsuit filed on behalf of the 13-year-old victim and his twin brother. The lawsuit, filed in Texas, also listed as defendants the U.S. All Star Federation, a network of cheerleading and dance teams; Varsity Spirit, a company that sells uniforms and hosts competitions; and a Cheer Athletics gym.

Netflix’s “Cheer,” the docuseries on which Harris rose to fame, focused on the competitive cheerleading program at Navarro, a community college in Corsicana, Tex. The show premiered in January 2020 to critical acclaim; Harris was undeniably the breakout star, soon after invited to interview celebrities on the Oscars red carpet.

The second season of “Cheer” was released last month and deals heavily with Harris’s child pornography case. The fifth episode, named “Jerry,” features footage of Harris’s cheerleading colleagues recalling how they found out about the allegations against him, and includes interviews with two of his victims as well.