“The lawsuit … names Alec Baldwin and others who are responsible for the safety on the set, and whose reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to the senseless and tragic death of Halyna Hutchins,” Brian Panish, an attorney representing Hutchins’s husband, Matthew, and their son, Andros, said at a news conference in Los Angeles.

The document, which claims “wrongful death and loss of consortium,” or companionship, lists Baldwin, several other producers and production companies, assistant director Dave Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prop master Sarah Zachry and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney as defendants. It states that they “failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules” while filming the low-budget Western in New Mexico.

The Washington Post has contacted the defendants’ respective representatives. Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed, declined to comment.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the “Rust” production after Hutchins was fatally shot on Oct. 21. Detectives conducted numerous interviews in the weeks that followed and, according to several affidavits, concluded that a live round had been fired from the .45 Long Colt revolver Baldwin held.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in October that roughly 600 pieces of evidence were collected from the Bonanza Creek Ranch set, including a “mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting are live rounds.” Gutierrez-Reed, whose job involved managing all the firearms and ensuring they were safely handled, told a detective that “no live ammo is ever kept on set.” Bowles, her attorney, later suggested there had been “sabotage.”

According to Gutierrez-Reed, the firearms were locked in a safe during that day’s lunch break, though some ammunition was kept unsecured on a cart. She said Zachry, the prop master, retrieved the revolver from the safe and gave it to Gutierrez-Reed, who then checked it once more. Halls, the assistant director, could only remember seeing three rounds when Gutierrez-Reed showed him the gun and “couldn’t recall if she spun the drum.”

Halls handed the revolver to Baldwin inside a church building where cast and crew were assembled and said “cold gun,” a term used to indicate that the weapon did not contain any live rounds. Director Joel Souza told a detective he remembered hearing “what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop” before seeing Hutchins grab her abdomen and stumble backward. Souza was also bleeding from his shoulder. Camera operator Reid Russell, who was standing near Souza and Hutchins, recalled the cinematographer saying she couldn’t feel her legs.

In a December interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin deflected blame in the incident and denied ever pulling the trigger. He said he had been participating in a “marking rehearsal” that involved Hutchins looking at a monitor while directing him on how to hold the gun, and that she told him to point it toward her.

“I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off,” Baldwin said, adding: “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never.”

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Matthew and Andros Hutchins is only the latest related to the “Rust” shooting. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy and medic Cherlyn Schaefer have also sued the production, while Gutierrez-Reed has taken legal action against Kenney, the ammunition supplier.

In an emotional Facebook post shared soon after Hutchins’s death, Svetnoy blamed producers for trying to cut costs by hiring an inexperienced armorer. (Gutierrez-Reed was 24 at the time of the shooting and had only worked on one other feature film beforehand.)

At Tuesday’s news conference, attorneys representing Hutchins’s family shared a video detailing their own investigation into the incident and listed out at least 15 industry standards they concluded had been violated on set.

Panish said his team’s goal “first and most importantly is to hold the people accountable who are responsible, and to seek compensation, just and fair, for Matt Hutchins and his son, Andros. He lost his long-term wife who was the love of his life, and his son has lost a mother.”