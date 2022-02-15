All three actresses have backgrounds in comedy, whether working on screen or, for Emmy winners Schumer and Sykes, in stand-up. Schumer has appeared in films such as “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty”; it was announced last year that her show “Inside Amy Schumer” would be revived on Paramount Plus. Sykes, who has worked extensively in television on series such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Black-ish,” currently stars on Netflix’s “The Upshaws.” Hall, who starred in the “Scary Movie” franchise, has enjoyed a bit of a career renaissance since starring in the 2018 film “Support the Girls,” going on to land lead roles in TV’s “Black Monday” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

According to “Good Morning America,” it has been 35 years since there were at least three Oscars hosts; Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan emceed the 1987 ceremony.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” collected 12 Academy Award nominations on Feb. 8, including those for best picture and best director. (Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

This year will mark the first time the Oscars have had a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the 2019 show after facing widespread backlash over his past homophobic tweets. Instead of replacing the comedian, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences relied on celebrity presenters to carry the show through its end. The Oscars went without a host for the next two years as well.

Variety noted that new ceremony producer Will Packer — known for producing films including 2017′s “Girls Trip,” starring Hall — was heavily involved in the conversations about potential hosts after he was “tasked with bringing excitement back to the festivities and increasing viewership.”

The academy also announced Monday its new #OscarsFanFavorite campaign, in which Twitter users will be able to vote for their favorite film of the year. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the chosen title will be announced during the actual broadcast — seemingly a reimagined version of the popular film category that was widely criticized a few years ago and, ultimately, tossed out.

In an academy news release issued Tuesday, Packer said “this year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers."

“It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” he continued. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”