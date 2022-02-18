Born Davide Quagliola, Quayola grew up among Rome’s Renaissance and Baroque monuments and was trained as a classical painter. But “Transient” was inspired by a different country and a later era. According to the artist, it was conceived as an homage to French Impressionism. The algorithm-driven daubs of pastel color, although they never cohere into legible images, “explore the heritage of landscape painting,” he said.

“Transient” consists of six pieces that together run about 22 minutes. Their pseudo-painterly gestures are abstract, yet evocative of details from canvases by Monet, Sisley, Pissarro and their peers. Where the Impressionists used thick, visible brushwork to provide a sense of change and motion, Quayola merely simulates their paintings’ depth, texture and spontaneity. But he does deliver actual movement. These “computational paintings,” as the artist calls them, splash and flow like perpetual works in progress.

As is usual at Artechouse, the side rooms offer different versions of the experience in the central space. In the back, an automated keyboard controls 12 screens whose imagery changes more slowly than in the principal gallery. To the right, a keyboard is linked to projections overhead.

“Transient” is less interactive than most Artechouse presentations, but it fastens sound and image more tightly. Not simply a soundtrack, the music in this show is integral to the visual symphonics.

Transient: Impermanent Paintings Through March 5 at Artechouse, 1238 Maryland Ave. SW.

Cora and Waller

The two solo shows at Touchstone Gallery, Susi Cora's “Chesapeake” and Gale Wallar's “Mass - Balance - Space,” are separate yet thematically overlapping. The Alexandria-based artists take their cues from particular locales, but they represent them in very different ways.

Wallar is a realist painter whose recent work is based on photographs of Alaska’s Denali that she took in 2019. Three of the photos are included in the show, yet they’re dwarfed in scale and ambition by the artist’s canvases. These are rendered almost entirely in gray for rock outcroppings, white for sun-lighted snow, and midrange blues for shadowed areas of ice and snow as well as the pristinely cloudless skies. The views are majestic yet intimate. Thinking of climate change, Wallar hopes viewers will see distant peaks and glaciers as linked essentially to their world.

Cora distills the Chesapeake Bay’s marshes and shorelines to clusters of wrinkles, mostly in ceramics but also in paper. Her show’s centerpiece is an abstracted tidal landscape made of rumpled paper dappled with pastel watercolors; it’s more orange and gentler on the edges and bluer and more agitated at the center. The other items, all stoneware or porcelain tinted with natural materials, include standing vessels that appear almost functional and wall pieces that ripple and rupture as if made of something much softer. “Cusp” groups seven porcelain shards closely together so they appear at once fragile and eternal, much like the watery landscape that inspired them.

Susi Cora: Chesapeake and Gale Waller: Mass - Balance - Space Through Feb. 27 at Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW.

Portals

The doors of perception, to borrow from William Blake, take many forms in “Portals,” a 12-artist show at Waverly Street Gallery. The door-like shapes in Geoff Desobry’s exuberant large pastels could simply be rectangles, although they sometimes glow yellow-white as if lit from within. A similar luminous form appears in Barbara Mierau-Klein’s intricate photo-collage of urban and sylvan scenery, where trees frame an open, man-made doorway. The color contrast goes the other way in Polina Miller’s elegant stoneware piece, whose tan surface turns deep blue as it curls intriguingly into a small interior chamber.

Portals are compositional in Pat Silbert’s complex paintings, which inset smaller images and boxed text; her “Calming Stillness” juxtaposes a large heron on water with a smaller Buddha beneath the main picture. A wooden panel with an antique handle suggests a door in an assemblage by Wanjin Kim, who embellished the plank with etched copper motifs that resemble trees and plants. Most specific is a large stoneware vessel from Kanika Sircar’s “Doors” series, evoking the gates to Hindu temples, which the artist’s note says are mostly forbidden to women. Sometimes a portal serves as a barrier.

Portals Through March 5 at Waverly Street Gallery, 4600 East-West Hwy., Bethesda.

Colors and Forms of History

A portrait of pathbreaking actor Sidney Poitier and a collage that includes a photo of police-shooting victim Breonna Taylor are among the timely entries in “The Colors and Forms of History,” Zenith Gallery’s Black History Month exhibition. But Doba Afolabi’s painting and Sheryll Cashin’s collage represent just one aspect of the show, which features work by four local Black artists.

The Nigeria-born Afolabi, whose pictures constitute the bulk of the show, also offers “Girl in a Head Wrap,” an expressionist figure study whose jumpy brushstrokes recall Futurism. Among Cashin’s collages, which her statement says were made “as a form of self-care in a time of ugliness,” is a hopeful, symbolic landscape titled “Stepping Stones.”

The other works are by sculptors Bernie Houston and Chris Malone,each of whom has developed a distinctive technique. Houston transforms large chunks of driftwood, leaving one end as found while shaping and painting the other into such dynamic creatures as the agile dancer of his “Night Rhythm.” Malone’s ceramic and mixed-media figurines employ ornate decorative motifs that suggest African tradition while clearly being the artist’s own. Malone’s style acknowledges history yet also transcends it.

The Colors and Forms of History Through Feb. 26 at Zenith Gallery, 1429 Iris St. NW.