The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision was first reported Thursday by the New York Times, which noted that the organization came to its decision after “much internal discussion” and in response to safety protocols and standards set by Los Angeles County. Of the 2,500 people invited to sit in the Oscars audience, according to the Times, those in the “orchestra and parterre” sections will not be asked to wear masks.

Last week, the Hollywood Reporter stated that the academy was not planning to require vaccinations at all and would instead only require a negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken the day of the ceremony. A representative for the academy did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment on that report.

Upcoming ceremonies hosted by Hollywood unions — including the Screen Actors Guild, the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America — will require proof of vaccination, according to Deadline.

This year’s Oscars mark a return to form; not only will it more closely resemble the pre-pandemic era physically — last year’s took place at Los Angeles’s Union Station — but it will also have a host for the first time since 2018. Three hosts, in fact, and all with comedic backgrounds: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Oscars ratings plunged to an all-time low last year, attracting an average of just 9.85 million viewers throughout the telecast — a 58 percent drop from the previous ceremony. This time around, the academy enlisted producer Will Packer, known for 2017′s “Girls Trip,” to liven things up and try to attract a wider audience.