Lanegan was one of the genre’s greatest singers, thorniest lyricists and most troubled figures. In December, he released “Devil in a Coma,” a slim volume of prose and poetry detailing his near-death battle with covid-19 in the spring of 2021. It was an unofficial companion piece to his excellent, endurance test of an autobiography, “Sing Backwards and Weep,” released as covid set in the year before. “Sing Backwards” detailed Lanegan’s childhood in an abusive home in rural Ellensburg, Wash. He was a small-time criminal with nascent addictions to alcohol, gambling and porn by the time he was 12 — yes, 12. A few years later, he formed Screaming Trees with brothers Van and Gary Lee Conner, and his life got exponentially worse.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Trees had one major hit (“Nearly Lost You,” featured on the “Singles” soundtrack) and a life of roiling misery. Nobody hated anything more than the guys in Screaming Trees hated each other; compared to them, the Gallagher brothers are monks on a yoga retreat. The only time in “Sing Backwards” Lanegan seems truly happy is when he is describing the time Lee Conner got accidentally electrocuted. (He lived.) By the time the band imploded in 2000, Lanegan seemed to have outgrown grunge, anyway. His early solo albums “The Winding Sheet” and “Whiskey for the Holy Ghost,” were marvels, spartan and sad. “My idea was I wanted to make music with the feeling of blues, without being blues,” Lanegan later told the Seattle Times. “The Winding Sheet” contained a cover of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night,” a traditional song popularized by Lead Belly, featuring Cobain and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic; that band would use a similar arrangement of the song for their appearance on “MTV Unplugged.”

Lanegan and Cobain were pre-fame friends. As Lanegan wrote in “Sing Backwards,” the Nirvana frontman called him repeatedly right before he died, asking Lanegan to come over. In what would prove to be one of the most fateful decisions in rock history, Lanegan listened in real time as Cobain left messages on his answering machine — in the ’90s, you could do that — but never picked up. He was trying to avoid Courtney Love, Cobain’s wife.

Lanegan’s post-Trees career occasionally thrived. He became a sometime member of Mad Season, a grunge supergroup co-founded by Staley and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and collaborated with everyone from Moby to Greg Dulli to Isobel Campbell of Belle & Sebastian. He served as a vital connector between grunge and desert rock when he briefly joined Queens of the Stone Age, whose lead singer, Josh Homme, had once been an adjunct member of Screaming Trees. Lanegan and Homme wrote the theme song for “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” for Bourdain, a fan who plainly adored them.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Lanegan’s personal life, things were grim. He struggled with a years-long addiction to heroin and crack, and became a dealer to support his habit. He once came close to having his arm amputated and occasionally lived on the streets. Most of his 30s could be considered a near-death experience. “I was the ghost that wouldn’t die,” he writes in “Sing Backwards.” It would take a year in rehab to outrun his demons. Love paid for it.

In his last years, Lanegan seemed older than he was. He appeared careworn and weathered, at once eternally pugilistic and resigned to his fate. He was consumed by his own mortality, worried about government tracking devices and 5G. He was the embodiment of what grunge would have looked like if it had had the chance to grow old.

It got to the point where most interviews with Lanegan included some version of the question: How are you still alive? Lanegan seemed to wonder about it, too. “My days are numbered/ Eternal slumber/ Death is my due,” he sang on “Ballad of a Dying Rover,” the centerpiece of his last official release, “Straight Songs of Sorrow,” the spare, ghostly companion album to “Sing Backwards.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement