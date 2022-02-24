DON’T TEXT AND DRIVE UNLESS YOU’RE MAKING FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS (Lenard King, Richmond, Va.) PUT DOWN YOUR PH- - - DON’T BE A D-M-Y WORDLE CAN WAIT (Melissa Balmain, Rochester, N.Y.) HWY DEDICATED TO TROOPER SMITH POTHOLES DEDICATED TO SEN MANCHIN (Scott Richards, Hollywood, Md.) WHO’S A GOOD DOG? YOU ARE! ESPECIALLY IF YOU CAN READ THIS (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Md.) ENTERING BLUE STATE WELCOME SATANIC PEDOPHILES (Steve Benko, Southport, Conn., a First Offender) EXPECT DELAYS IT’S THE LAW (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Md.) SPEED CAMERA AHEAD SO STOP PICKING YOUR NOSE (Paul R. Brown, Silver Spring, Md. a First Offender) NEW LANE UNDER CONSTRUCTION YOUR DESCENDANTS ARE GONNA LOVE IT (Craig Dykstra, Centreville, Va.) CRASH AHEAD PREPARE TO EXTEND NECK (Frank Mann, Washington) SPEED TRAP AHEAD OR MAYBE NOT FEEL LUCKY, PUNK? (Mark Raffman, Reston, Va.) BRIDGE FREEZES BEFORE HOT LANE DUH! (Mark Raffman) LEAVING PG COUNTY NEXT 3 COUNTIES ARE RATED R (Mark Richardson, Takoma Park, Md.) OVERSIZE LOAD? DIAPER CHANGING STATION AT NEXT REST AREA (Lori Lipman Brown, Silver Spring, Md.) REMINDER: YOUR SENATOR VOTED AGAINST THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL (David Kleeman, Chevy Chase, Md.) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: MOM SAYS PUT ON A SWEATER (Tom Dickinson, Springfield, Va., a First Offender) SEE A DISTRACTED DRIVER? TEXT ‘SAFETY’ TO 73826 (Bill Grewe, Front Royal, Va., a First Offender; Jonathan Jensen) WELCOME TO DC IT’S BEEN: 397 DAYS SINCE OUR LAST COUP ATTEMPT (Donald Norum, Charlottesville, Va.) WHY ARE YOU GOING TO WORK NAKED? MADE YOU LOOK (Frank Mann) LET’S JUST SAY IT’S NOT A GOOD TIME TO GO INTO LABOR (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.) SILVER ALERT HAVE YOU CALLED YOUR MOTHER? (Sam Mertens, Silver Spring, Md.) AIRPORT NEXT EXIT TSA LINE BEGINS PREVIOUS EXIT (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.) AT DUSK TURN ON HEADLIGHTS SAVE DEMOCRACY (Steve Baldwin, Bethesda, Md.; Tim Livengood, Columbia, Md.) NOW ENTERING A STATE WITH LEGALIZED POT — HOLES (Jesse Frankovich) ENTERING THE BRONX WHADDA YOU LOOKIN’ AT? (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.) YOU HAD TO HAVE THAT LARGE COFFEE, DIDN’T YOU? (Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, Va.) 5 MIN TO NEXT EXIT WAIT, NO, 15 MIN EH YOU’LL GET THERE WHEN YOU GET THERE (Elizabeth Molyé, Washington) NO MERGING WITHOUT ENTHUSIASTIC CONSENT (Art Grinath, Takoma Park, Md.) SIRI IS NOT THE BOSS OF YOU EXIT WHENEVER YOU WANT TO (Terri Berg Smith, Rockville, Md.) WELCOME TO TEXAS SET CLOCKS BACK TO 1971 (Perry Beider, Silver Spring, Md.; Daniel Galef, Tallahassee) SHOULDER DROP-OFF NO OTHER BODY PARTS ACCEPTED (Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf) WAIT, COME BACK! WE’LL STICK WITH ‘WFT’! (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.) ‘WE WON’T HIT TRAFFIC THIS TIME OF DAY,’ YOU SAID (Jonathan Jensen) SEE SOMETHING? SAY SOMETHING! NOT YOU, KAREN. (Amanda Yanovitch, Midlothian, Va.) FOR THE BARBECUE SIGN FILL UP ON OUR BEANS AND GET GAS TOO (Mark Raffman; Edward Gordon, Austin; Dave Airozo, Silver Spring, Md.) KERMIE! SAVE ME! (Terri Berg Smith) STOP IN AND SEE A MAN EATING PIG (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.) JOHNNY CASH SPECIAL BURNING RING OF FIRE COMES WITH EVERY MEAL (Brett Dimaio, Cumberland, Md.) BEER, POOL, JUKEBOX, PLUS HDTV LIVESTREAMING PARIS FASHION WEEK (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)