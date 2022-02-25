Almost 30 years later, Lowe, the new chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, still has similar experiences. In late 2019, just months before the coronavirus shut down much of society, Lowe — who was then executive director of the Harvard University Native American Program — was approached by a woman after giving remarks at an event at Harvard’s Peabody Museum.

“She said, ‘I didn’t know there were Native American people in this country,’ ” Lowe, a member of the Navajo Nation, recalled last week. “I get that comment all the time.”

Lowe’s response: She offered a short lesson in Native American history.

“I don’t know why we would expect them to know any better when they were never taught the realities of Native people,” Lowe said, revealing both empathy and a lack of animus.

Having tried to change these misperceptions one person at a time, Lowe, 47, now has a larger platform. She is the first Native American and only the second woman to lead the federal agency known as the NEH, charged with promoting history and the humanities to all Americans.

“I do think that if we can address education and empower people, it will make a difference,” she said.

At stake is the health of American democracy. In her first interview since being sworn in on Feb. 14, Lowe described the importance of the endowment as a civic and cultural agency that can help the United States at a time when history and education are under attack.

Lowe says education is the key.

“The [NEH] legislation really points out the importance of the humanities to a democratic society,” she said. “A lot of people are getting really overwhelmed right now, thinking about what is democracy in the United States, where are we going and what’s our future? What’s going to happen?

“The beauty and the strength of the humanities is that when it gets overwhelming, and when you are not quite sure how to process everything and how to think about what is going to happen, the humanities gives us the opportunity to pause, and to reflect,” she said. “It gives us the ability to take some of these prickly conversations and dissect them.”

Lowe said it was too early to discuss a broad vision for the agency, but she declared herself committed to diversity and equity and to ensuring that the endowment reaches organizations and areas that it hasn’t engaged in the past. The more stories uncovered, the fuller the picture of America becomes, she said.

“Why don’t we have more [grant] applications from tribal colleges, more applications from small organizations, small museums?” she asked. “I want to be able to fund institutions, communities, programs that we are not reaching and we haven’t been funding who are doing really amazing work but are in small areas or are not the big names that you see all the time.”

Lowe worked for Harvard since 2009, and before that was assistant dean for Native American affairs at Yale University. She also worked as the graduate education program facilitator for the American Indian Studies Programs at the University of Arizona, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and completed coursework for a doctorate. Lowe served on the boards of the National Indian Education Association and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. She has five children and two grandchildren.

Before she was picked by President Barack Obama in 2015 to serve on the National Council on the Humanities, the endowment’s advisory council — a seat she held until she was sworn in as NEH chair — she had little understanding of the agency’s work. She had visited museums and watched documentaries on TV that mentioned the agency, she said, but she did not connect it with her work in Native American higher education. She now has the opportunity to change that.

“I really want them to think about the NEH, because I didn’t,” she said. “Why is that? There’s got to be a reason.”

The NEH, founded in 1965, is an independent agency with a budget of about $167 million, making it one of the country’s largest funders of humanities programs. It makes grants to individuals and cultural organizations — including museums, historical sites, libraries and archives, universities, and radio and television broadcasters — to support exhibitions, lectures, television programs and research and scholarship.

Among its many programs are Educating for American Democracy, a partnership with the Education Department that provides materials for teaching K-12 civics and history, and “A More Perfect Union,” a project tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The initiative funds projects that are focused on American history, with an emphasis on inclusivity, racial justice and gender equality. The endowment also supports digitization efforts that make information and collections more accessible to the public.

Perhaps lesser known than its partner, the National Endowment for the Arts, the NEH was targeted in attempts by the Trump administration to eliminate federal cultural offices. But while Trump repeatedly proposed wiping out both endowments, Congress responded by increasing their budgets.

Lowe said she would work to expand the endowment’s focus, not just to include Native Americans but all marginalized people.

“The humanities are founded on knowledge and taking that knowledge and sharing it,” she said. “We are such a great country. We have so many great stories.”

Laura Lott, the president and chief executive of the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), applauded the historic appointments of Lowe and National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, who was sworn in last month.

“They will be gateways to greater representation, and greater and broader storytelling and hopefully deep access to the humanities and to communities that have been left out or felt that they weren’t seen,” Lott said. “I expect it will have a huge influence.”

Greater diversity in museum leadership is an AAM priority, Lott said, and she welcomed the Biden administration’s effort to diversify the leadership of the federal cultural agencies.