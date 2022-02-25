Scrambled calendars, institutional belt-tightening and shifting work commitments have meant that in some wrenching situations, the show simply had to stop — and not go on again. The pandemic’s vanishing effect is apparent in productions across the country that were scrapped at the beginning or middle of their runs, or never got to run at all. For original pieces, exposed to the light of public reception for the first or second time, the interruptions in their development can pose exceptional hardship.

“No choice at that time came without pain,” noted Adam Greenfield, artistic director of off-Broadway’s venerable new-play generator, Playwrights Horizons. “The impact of the covid-19 pandemic on theaters was, still is, and will continue to be tectonic.”

A Playwrights production was one of those on which the pandemic imposed a painful, sudden ending: “Unknown Soldier,” an elegiac, century-traversing musical that its creators, Daniel Goldstein and Michael Friedman, liked to call “a nerdy detective story.” Its abbreviated existence is emblematic of the way the coronavirus cut down some shows in their prime. The added poignant overlay was that Friedman, beloved in the theater world and composer of the satiric “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” that ran on Broadway in 2010-2011, was not around for the Playwrights production. It boasted the last of Friedman’s scores to reach the public. He died of complications of HIV/AIDS in 2017, at the age of 41.

The show, with an 11-person cast that included Oscar winner Estelle Parsons, got all the way to opening night at Playwrights Horizons in midtown Manhattan, on March 8, 2020. Reviews ran the next day, then the theater world in New York and beyond shut down on March 12. “Unknown Soldier’s” prospects have been, well, unknown ever since.

“From a professional standpoint, it’s been devastating,” Goldstein said, during one of several interviews in person and on Zoom. He described the suspension of “Unknown Soldier” — which marked his own debut as book writer and lyricist — as “this sort of limbo land, when what should be happening is that I should be moving forward with lots of other projects, because people saw it and things happened and blah, blah, blah. And now I’m having to regenerate and sort of get it up to do all that all over again.”

The trajectories of new theater pieces entangled in the pandemic do not follow a single narrative. Some shows have had happier endings, such as “Six,” the musical that closed on its opening night in March 2020 and, after immunizations bolstered the comfort level of many ticket buyers, celebrated a triumphant Broadway opening in October. Across the country, some new musicals have persevered. At Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the world premiere of Neyla Pekarek and Karen Hartman’s “Rattlesnake Kate,” about a legendary Colorado figure, originally slated for February 2021, finally occurred this month.

“I just had to hope that ‘canceled’ was very much in quotations,” said Pekarek, a singer-songwriter who first told the story of Rattlesnake Kate in a concept album, and developed it more fully under the guidance of Chris Coleman, artistic director of the Denver Center’s theater company. “And if there was one thing I was clinging to it was, this [show] is a story about resilience.”

Others have not been so fortunate. At the shutdown’s outset, Signature Theatre in Arlington had to scratch the world premiere of “Camille Claudel,” a decades-in-the-making musical by Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton that has not been rescheduled. Breakthrough coronavirus cases continued to wreak havoc with new work even after theaters reopened: In December, American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., was forced to prematurely end live performances of its premiere climate-change-themed musical “Wild: A Musical Becoming,” by V (the former Eve Ensler), starring Idina Menzel.

The loss of hope and momentum that can accompany a hiccup in a work’s timeline is sometimes taken for granted amid the churn of new productions. (According to A.R.T., “Wild” is continuing to be developed.) Musicals do not spring fully formed in their initial phases. To perfect them, creative teams often have to play a long game, sometimes with stunning outcomes. In 2008, “Next to Normal,” the musical by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, opened to disappointing reviews at off-Broadway’s Second Stage Theatre. It traveled out of town, to Arena Stage, for revisions, and ultimately earned both a Pulitzer Prize and an acclaimed perch on Broadway.

Whether “Unknown Soldier” could achieve that kind of result, Goldstein and his collaborators were banking on the Playwrights Horizons engagement as a turning point in a years-long process of workshops, readings and trial runs. “My first experience with it was in 2011, at the O’Neill Festival,” actor Erik Lochtefeld said of the embryonic musical seen at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Conn.

Lochtefeld portrayed Andrew, a university librarian attracted to Ellen, the story’s central character, played by Margo Seibert at Playwrights. Her curiosity about an old photograph sets the time-traveling plot in motion: It’s a picture of her grandmother as a young woman with an unidentified World War I veteran (Perry Sherman) who in flashback we learn lost his memory.

“You know, sometimes you see a picture or hear a song or read a letter and a person who’s forgotten comes alive for a moment,” Lochtefeld said, adding that in performing “Unknown Soldier” after Friedman’s death, art and life converged. “There are lines in it that are so close to my experience with Michael that it was very cathartic and painful.”

Friedman’s exuberant, restless spirit perpetually hovered over “Unknown Soldier”; that effervescence seems to stir anguish in those who have watched the musical slip from their grip. “I’m 47. I feel like I hit a place where I’m at the peak of my powers,” said Trip Cullman, who had been friends with Friedman since they were teenagers, and who directed a trial version of the musical at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2015, and staged the Playwrights production as well. “And for this to have happened, right as I really feel like I’ve hit my stride, is tough.”

Cullman recalled a time in 2015 that he, Goldstein and Friedman sat together in a Williamstown, Mass., ice cream shop to puzzle out how to fix the show. “And then, you know, we kind of dispersed and did a million other things and kind of forgot about it for a long while. And then tragically, Michael died,” Cullman said. It was Playwrights’s then artistic director, Tim Sanford, who gave the 90-minute musical new life, putting it in his 2019-2020 season. “We started to work on the changes that we wanted to make on the show, in the spirit of both what Michael would have wanted and what we could do that wouldn’t disrupt the integrity of his artistry, but that would help us get across the finish line in terms of clarity of storytelling,” Cullman said.

Those goals were at least partly achieved. “Sung with conviction and lucidly staged, the production manages admirably to keep confusion at bay,” Ben Brantley said in his New York Times review, which also noted that work remained to be done. “There’s an abiding sense,” Brantley wrote, “that the creators have taken on too many elements to fit comfortably into the show’s 90 minutes, with so much to say, in so many voices, in so little time.”

Time, it seems, was not on the musical’s side. Goldstein, who serves as associate director of the hit Broadway musical “Come From Away,” was crushed by the lost opportunity. “You want to run it so people can just see the thing on its own, and we never got to that place,” he said.

The thought occurred to Parsons — who played Lucy, Ellen’s grandmother — that if the set remained on the stage, the production could simply resume when live theater did. “I said, ‘Tell them to leave it on the stage and we will go right back to it as soon as we can get back,’ ” the actress recalled.

It was not to be. “In the absence of reliable revenue streams, and facing strict health warnings, we couldn’t realistically imagine reopening our theater with a musical of this size and scale,” Greenfield, who took over as Playwrights’s artistic director in July 2020, said in a statement.