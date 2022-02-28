Cox, who started the pre-show by saying she was praying for the safety of “our friends in Ukraine,” agreed. “Hopefully our work and our art can be an escape for people in these very trying times,” she said.

The two-hour broadcast had a somewhat emotional and muted tone, but did try its best to be that escape. Netflix sensation “Squid Game,” the Korean-language thriller that almost literally broke the Internet when it was released last fall, won three awards, the most of any project. And on the movie side, the Apple TV Plus dramedy “CODA” — the coming-of-age story about a hearing teenager with deaf parents — won for outstanding cast in a motion picture, setting it up to be a potential frontrunner at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Here are eight things to know from the show, in which actors themselves vote on the best TV and movies of the year; a full list of winners and nominees is below.

The support for Ukraine

On the red carpet before the show celebrities from Lady Gaga and Ariana DeBose spoke up in support of Ukraine, and some made statements through their wardrobes; Michael Douglas and Tyler Perry wore blue and yellow ribbons, in solidarity with the Ukrainian flag, while Lisa Ann Walter attached blue and yellow flowers to her dress.

“While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” Leslie Odom Jr. said at the top of the show.

Brian Cox of HBO’s “Succession” devoted the most time to the subject when the cast gathered onstage to accept the award for ensemble in a drama series. He praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor, as a “wonderful comic performer,” and urged Hollywood stars to support Russian actors who are against the invasion and face consequences for speaking up. “They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine, and I think that is pretty awful,” Cox said. “And I think we should all stand together.”

Michael Keaton’s speech

Michael Keaton also called out the Ukrainian president in his acceptance speech for male actor in a limited series for Hulu’s “Dopesick”: “We have a fellow actor in Zelensky who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight.”

Keaton told the audience that he understands there’s “a legitimate argument” to be made that holding award shows during a time like this is self-serving and narcissistic. But he reiterated the value of television and film as they expose problems in the world and can help spur change — for example, the devastating “Dopesick,” which delves into the opioid crisis. Keaton struggled to keep his composure as he talked about his personal connection to the series. “I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts,” he said through tears.

The triumph of ‘CODA’

“CODA” may be one of the lesser-known movies up for best picture at the Oscars, but that could change soon; awards momentum is shifting toward the story about the hearing child of deaf adults. Troy Kotsur made history in the opening moments as he won for male actor in a supporting role, making him the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award. He expressed gratitude to Apple TV Plus for “believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf.”

When the film landed the biggest award for cast in a motion picture, the entire ensemble’s joyful reaction brought down the house. Marlee Matlin accepted the trophy, and through an interpreter, encouraged everyone to say “I love you” in sign language.

“This validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else,” she said. “We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors, deaf culture.”

The triumph of ‘Squid Game’

The massively popular, extremely violent drama consumed viewers and captivated SAG voters as well — Lee Jung-jae won for male actor in a drama and thanked the global audience for their love of the show. A few minutes later, his co-star Jung Ho-yeon broke down in tears as she won for female actor in a drama, to the delight of the already ecstatic cast.

“I have sat many a times watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say: thank you so much,” she told the crowd through a translator, and then spoke in English: “Make me dream and open the door for me.” The camera panned to Reese Witherspoon, who was beaming, and Jessica Chastain, who was crying.

Will Smith’s moment

Will Smith is ready for his first Oscar, and after sealing this win for male actor in a leading role, he’s one step closer. Smith cried as he talked about his role in “King Richard,” in which he played the tenacious father of tennis prodigies Venus and Serena Williams.

“Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you’ve ever known,” said Smith, who sat next to Venus in the audience. “He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border — which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”

Helen Mirren’s award

Helen Mirren won the lifetime achievement award and was introduced virtually by Kate Winslet, who was scheduled to attend but then couldn’t make it (she wound up winning for “Mare of Easttown”), as well as Cate Blanchett. When she accepted the award, Mirren credited any success she’s had to her mantra: “Be on time and don’t be an ass.”

She spoke in admiration of her fellow actors, whom she thinks are often unfairly judged as lazy egomaniacs. “In my experience, which by now is considerable, the opposite is true,” Mirren said. “You’re a magnificent tribe, stretching across culture, history and time.”

The coronavirus protocols

Unlike the Oscars, where only some of the attendees will be required to be vaccinated, the SAG Awards required proof of vaccine, a booster, a negative PCR test 48 hours in advance, and a negative rapid test the day of the show. But perhaps to stop any rumors about which celebrities may not be in attendance because of vaccine requirements, the show noted that some stars couldn’t be there because of quarantine protocols on their own projects — producers offered a remote option, including for the cast of “Ted Lasso,” which won multiple awards but were shown onscreen at a viewing party in London.

A ‘Romy and Michele’ reunion

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino showed up to present while dressed as versions of their characters from the 1997 comedy “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion," and even made a joke about Post-It notes. (Though no explanation was given for why this happened, maybe it was to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary?) Either way, the movie reference seemed to fly over the heads of many audience members, but social media was pretty excited.

