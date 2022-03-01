The band was soon joined by Louis Tomlinson and the Killers, the latter of which pulled out of the Park Live festival set to be held in Moscow this summer, according to a representative. Tomlinson, known for performing as part of One Direction, tweeted Monday that his concerts in Moscow and Kyiv would be canceled “until further notice.”
“The safety of my fans is my priority,” the English singer wrote in a statement, “and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds also canceled shows in the Russian and Ukrainian capital cities, writing Tuesday in a tweeted statement, “Ukraine, we stand with you, with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.” The band Franz Ferdinand announced on Instagram earlier in the day that the invasion was the “only reason” behind canceling shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
“Since Thursday morning, we have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends,” the band wrote. “We know you see the madness of your country’s leadership. We know you do not want war. We do not want war.”
The concert cancellations follow the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to ban Russian acts from competing in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled for May.
“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the EBU wrote in a statement, adding that it remains “dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”