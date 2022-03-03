“Of course, it is terrible to realize, almost unthinkable to imagine, that your elderly parents — and also a lot of friends and colleagues who are still in Ukraine at the moment — that their city is being bombed and their lives are at risk,” Loznitsa said from the road. “This whole situation is absolutely unimaginable and terrible.”

The reality on the ground in Ukraine might feel unimaginable to Loznitsa. But in many ways, he’s dedicated most of his career to anticipating it. Born in Belarus, the 57-year-old filmmaker grew up in Kyiv and now lives in Berlin with his life partner and producer, Maria Choustova. After making several documentaries in and around the former Soviet Union, Loznitsa made his fiction-feature debut in 2010 with “My Joy,” set in western Russia; since then, he has often returned to nonfiction to examine the politics, history and fraught relationship between Ukraine and the U.S.S.R.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With such documentaries as “Maidan” (2014), which chronicled the eponymous democratic uprising in Kyiv’s central square, and “State Funeral” (2019), about the rituals and performative grief that surrounded Joseph Stalin’s death in 1953, Loznitsa has perfected a rigorously observational style that bears unblinking witness to events, often with a combination of skepticism, irony and moral outrage. In 2018, he made “Donbass,” a darkly satirical omnibus of scathing vignettes about Russia’s takeover of the eastern Ukrainian region in 2014. “Babi Yar. Context,” about the massacre of more than 30,000 Jews in Ukraine during World War II, and the subsequent erasure of the event, premiered at Cannes last year; Loznitsa’s latest film, “Mr. Landsbergis,” is about the separation of Lithuania from the Soviet Union in 1991.

While making his way eastward from Berlin — speaking on a cellphone with Choustova while she interpreted over Zoom with a reporter — Loznitsa reflected on his attempts to illuminate the existential threats posed by propaganda, hegemony and revisionism, especially as they have played out in president Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

“I was trying to analyze the situation as a mathematician [might],” explained Loznitsa, who studied math at Kyiv Polytechnic before studying film in Moscow. His hypothesis, which will surprise no one who has seen his films, is that the problem chiefly lies in the failure to reckon honestly with the past. “The crimes of the Nazi regime, of National Socialism, were exposed and universally condemned,” he said. “We all know that the Nuremberg trial took place at the end of the Second World War, whereas nothing of the kind happened in the post-Soviet [era].

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no universal condemnation or analysis or attempt to try those who committed the crimes during the Soviet time,” he continued. “So it is hardly surprising that now we are facing a very similar regime, which is just as totalitarian, just as repressive and just as criminal as the Stalinist regime was. … Stalin’s intention was to start a new world war. And here we are now witnessing Putin basically continuing Stalin’s course, starting a new war.”

Loznitsa holds Western leaders just as accountable for underestimating Putin’s expansionist ambitions. “It is a shame that for many years European [and] American politicians were looking into the blue eyes of Mr. Putin and calling him a nice guy and doing business with him and saying, ‘Well, he’s actually okay and we can shake hands with him and trust him.’ It is to a large extent due to this behavior that we find ourselves in the situation we’re in at the moment.”

The day before Loznitsa left for Poland, he resigned from the European Film Academy, chastising the organization for not taking a stronger stand in supporting Ukraine. (On Feb. 24, EFA president Matthijs Wouter Knol issued a statement saying the Russian invasion was “heavily worrying to us.”In the wake of Loznitsa’s withdrawal, the EFA issued a more strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, condemning the invasion and calling it “atrocious and totally unacceptable.”) He supports the decision of Disney, Warner Bros. and other Hollywood studios to cancel distribution for movies such as “Turning Red” and “The Batman” in Russia. (“If you’re dealing with barbarians, these barbarians should be cut out of civilization.”) But Loznitsa opposes efforts to boycott Russian filmmakers from the festival circuit and theatrical marketplace.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course, those filmmakers who support [Putin] and who openly cooperate with the regime, their work should be boycotted,” he says. “But we know very well that there are many artists and filmmakers, writers and poets in Russia who do not support the regime, who condemn the regime, who condemn the war. Some of them have already voiced their attitude publicly. Certainly they shouldn’t be boycotted, because in a way they fell victim to this regime just as the rest of us did.”

And what about Loznitsa? After spending the past two decades making films about the historical and psychological conditions that can lead to very events unfolding in Ukraine, is his primary impulse to make a film or a molotov cocktail?

“Everyone really should do what they do best,” he said. “There are people who have to make molotov cocktails. There are also people who have to think, who have to think strategically, who have to analyze what’s going on and who have to find ways out of the situation.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Of possible ways out, Loznitsa sees three options: “The first option is that Russia capitulates, gives up all the previously occupied territories like Crimea and eastern Ukraine, and pays restitution for all the crime and all the damage that has been done throughout the years. The second option is that Putin escalates even further and then, really, we’re facing a new world war.”

The third option, he suggests, is regime change from within. Referring to widely shared images of Putin sitting at one end of a long table while meeting with his most trusted advisers, Loznitsa posits that the arrangement doesn’t just reflect Putin’s concern over the coronavirus pandemic, but something more unsettling. “It’s very possible that he’s so paranoid that the doesn’t trust anyone, including his most close associates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president and former television comedian Volodymyr Zelensky is winning the war of popular imagination with his native charisma, a knack for viral moments (“I need ammunition, not a ride,” he quipped when the U.S. offered help in getting him out of the country) and an instinctive understanding of how to play his role. “Perhaps it’s the destiny of the Russian empire that once in a while there comes an actor who just breaks it to pieces,” Loznitsa theorized. “First it was Ronald Reagan, and now it’s Zelensky. Zelensky is just finishing off the job started by Reagan. What we see now is the agony and the collapse of the Soviet-Russian empire.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If Loznitsa isn’t rushing to make molotov cocktails, he’s also waiting to make a film about the current invasion. “It’s too early,” he said. “It takes time to think, it takes time to reflect.” But, contrary to the bitterness that has pervaded his films about Russia and Ukraine, he is surprisingly optimistic about the present moment.

“The war will be over soon, and the war will end with complete and total defeat of Russia,” Loznitsa predicted. “And that will also [mark] the beginning of the disintegration of this former empire. I’m convinced there will be a trial in Kyiv — a trial of the criminals who are waging this war and committing these crimes. And I will be making a film about it.