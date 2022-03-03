The dispiriting specter of potential pandemic-related cancellations still casts a shadow, making arts leaders and performers a bit nervous. As if we needed another reminder that in live performance as in life, the unexpected is a silent partner, right? Well, here’s hoping that all the shows in this list, presented in chronological order, take place as planned — because powering up after the long, draining hiatus has felt so good.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proclaimed 2022 the “Year of Chicago Dance,” a citywide focus on the art form that’s being billed as the first of its kind in the nation. The initiative has already launched festivals, performances and commissions by companies around the city. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago got off to a head start with its 44th season, titled “Re/Charge,” exquisitely apt for a return to the stage that feels ablaze in enthusiasm. The contemporary company has a new artistic director — Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, appointed last year — and new dancers, and its spring series, “Re/Connect,” seems designed to blow away all those painful memories of dance deprivation. Program A includes world premieres by Darrell Grand Moultrie and Amy Hall Garner, alongside works by luminaries Ohad Naharin and Lar Lubovitch. Program B offers Nacho Duato’s earthy “Jardí Tancat,” with songs by Majorcan vocalist María del Mar Bonet, as well as Moultrie’s work and a new dance by Baltimore native Jermaine Maurice Spivey.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago March 2-13 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. hubbardstreetdance.com.

Mark Morris Dance Group

Is there any more uplifting, optimistic and spring-centric dance work than Mark Morris’s 1988 masterpiece “L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato”? Morris’s imagination, wit and musicality can be counted on to send pandemic-weary spirits into flight in this profound meditation on accepting the dark with the light. It makes sense to do so, “L’Allegro” gently argues, for in the big picture (brilliantly evoked by the dancing) we are surrounded by beauty and harmony — and we are not alone. This large-scale, evening-length piece requires live musicians and a choir to perform Handel’s luminous three-part oratorio, as well as lots of space and supplementary dancers, meaning it’s not often staged. No better time than now.

Mark Morris Dance Group March 24-27 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. bam.org.

Lil Buck

“Michael Jackson times 10” is how Charles “Lil Buck” Riley describes his slippery, fluid dance style, and that’s spot on. This rubber-limbed virtuoso in high-tops seems to melt and fuse his bones at will as he glides and spins. Lil Buck is the world’s most famous Memphis Jookin’ dancer, having toured with Madonna, starred in viral videos and ad campaigns, and collaborated with New York City Ballet dancers and other artists. He’s now performing in the 90-minute “Memphis Jookin': The Show,” which he conceived and choreographed as a celebration of the music and dance of his home city. He brings it to Washington on March 25.

Lil Buck March 25 at the Lincoln Theatre. washingtonperformingarts.org.

American Ballet Theatre

The anchor of American Ballet Theatre’s series in Washington is the bright, upbeat full-length ballet “Don Quixote.” But the company’s mixed-repertory program shouldn’t be overlooked. The mixed rep kicks off the engagement with a two-day run, and includes an enticing-sounding new work by Alonzo King, the acclaimed director/choreographer of the San Francisco-based Lines Ballet, with music by Jason Moran, the Kennedy Center’s artistic director for jazz. Also on the bill are Alexei Ratmansky’s “Bernstein in a Bubble,” accompanied by Leonard Bernstein’s “Divertimento,” and Jessica Lang’s “ZigZag,” featuring 11 songs recorded by Tony Bennett, with scenic designs inspired by Bennett’s visual art.

American Ballet Theatre March 29-April 3 at the Kennedy Center Opera House. kennedy-center.org.

San Francisco Ballet

After 37 years, San Francisco Ballet is bidding farewell to Helgi Tomasson, its artistic director and principal choreographer. The company’s entire spring season, ending in May, is an extended celebration of the soft-spoken Iceland native who built the organization into one of the world’s finest ballet companies. There’s an especially intriguing array of works on Program 6, including highly anticipated world premieres by Christopher Wheeldon (high-spirited music by Darius Milhaud) and Dwight Rhoden (using Philip Glass and others), and Tomasson’s “Prism,” accompanied by Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Tomasson created this piece in 2000 for New York City Ballet, where he’d danced for 15 years.

San Francisco Ballet’s Program 6 April 6-15 at the War Memorial Opera House, San Francisco. sfballet.org.

Malpaso

A taste of Cuba is especially appealing as I write this during a frigid winter. A visit by the popular Cuban contemporary dance company Malpaso to the University of Maryland promises to be appealing and more. The 11-dancer group will perform works by top choreographers Aszure Barton and Naharin, along with a duet by Osnel Delgado, one of Malpaso’s founders.

Malpaso April 27 at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, University of Maryland at College Park. theclarice.umd.edu/events.

Kyle Abraham

The extraordinary choreographer Kyle Abraham, founder of the dance company A.I.M., creates works that are lush and seductive while also unmistakably clear-eyed. Amid his dancers’ juicy musical responses, watch for truths that may be difficult to contemplate — they may even be tucked into his upbeat-sounding evening-length work “An Untitled Love.” It’s described as a tribute to Black love and unity, and a celebration of culture, family and community. In it, Abraham draws on recordings by the influential, Grammy-winning R&B and neo-soul artist D’Angelo, an inspiration that signals a degree of complexity. This is A.I.M.’s first full engagement at the Kennedy Center.

A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham April 29 and 30 at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater, kennedy-center.org.

Pacific Northwest Ballet

After a run of “Swan Lake,” Seattle’s Pacific Northwest Ballet caps its season with the contemporary zest of Twyla Tharp. The all-Tharp program includes “Sweet Fields,” created to a suite of early American hymns; “Brief Fling,” with its nod to traditional Scottish dance as well as short-lived romance; and “Waiting at the Station,” evoking an ebullient 1940s New Orleans with music by the late R&B artist Allen Toussaint. Tickets are also available for a digital-only presentation of the program.

Pacific Northwest Ballet June 3-12 at McCaw Hall, Seattle. pnb.org.

‘Reframing the Narrative’

Black ballet dancers will be celebrated in a six-day series at the Kennedy Center called “Reframing the Narrative,” which includes performances by Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ballethnic Dance Company, out of East Point, Ga., and Memphis’s Collage Dance Collective, along with other Black-identifying ballet dancers from across the country. The series is curated by Theresa Ruth Howard, formerly of Dance Theatre of Harlem and Armitage Gone Dance and the founder of the Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet website.

Reframing the Narrative June 14-19 at the Kennedy Center Opera House, kennedy-center.org.

Washington Ballet

After presenting “Giselle” in April, the Washington Ballet closes its season with “NEXTSteps,” a program of world premieres. Two are being created by women: Brett Ishida, whose Ishida Dance Company is based in Austin, and Jessica Lang, whose star is rising fast in the ballet world. A work by South African-born Mthuthuzeli November of England’s Ballet Black rounds out the program.