A year after our Week 1069 contest, Munroe created the website Simple Writer (xkcd.com/simplewriter), which lets you type your own simple writing — and instantly flags every word that’s not on his “ten hundred word” list. You don’t see the list; you find out when you type. But it allows many plurals, past tenses and contractions. In any case, your poem must not have any words flagged on Simple Writer.

Submit up to 25 entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1478 (no capitals in the Web address). Deadline is Monday, March 14; results appear April 3 in print, March 31 online.

Winner gets the Clowning Achievement, our Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives a handsome pair of Bigfoot Socks, lime green legwear featuring a rather trim and amiable Sasquatch sporting a jaunty red scarf. They are indeed men’s-size, so they do live up to their name that way. Donated by Dave Prevar.

The Style Conversational: The Empress’s weekly online column discusses this week’s new contest and results; definitely check it out if you might enter a common-word poem. See this week’s, published late Thursday, March 4, at wapo.st/conv1478.

Hyphen help us! Neologisms from Week 1474

Week 1474 was one of our Hyphen the Terrible contests, in which we asked you to create a new word by combining two halves of hyphenated terms you found in the paper.

4th place:

De-tailed + be-tween: DE-TWEEN: To remove the Super Mario sheets from your ninth-grader’s bed. (Leif Picoult, Rockville, Md.)

3rd place:

Misinforma-tion + Beetho-ven: MISINFORMA-VEN: Someone who’s done his own research. (Ann Martin, Brentwood, Md.)

2nd place

and the 2004 vintage Loser Mug:

Non-red + an-nouncement: NON-NOUNCEMENT: “For now, I’m 100 percent focused on the job the voters elected me to do.” (Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Md.)

And the winner of the Clowning Achievement:

Paper-work + privi-lege: PAPER-PRIVI: The repository for highly sensitive Trump administration documents. (Steve Smith, Potomac, Md.)

Halve-nots: Honorable mentions

RUS-ISTAN: What Ukraine vows not to become. (William Joyner, Crozet, Va.)

COAL-JERK: Pertaining to Sen. Joe Manchin. “The new clean-energy bill produced the expected coal-jerk reaction.” (Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Mich.)

LIB-SURDITY: Any criticism of the dynamic tourism at the Capitol that day. — R. McDaniel, Republican National Committee (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

NA-NAVIRUS: Vaxxers and anti-vaxxers mocked each other for contracting it. (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif.)

FEBRU-MENTAL: A couple days short of a month, if you know what I mean. (Gary Crockett)

ST.-ICK: Don’t sit on this Santa’s lap! (Steve Smith)

COMPETI-DRESSING: For many teenagers, it’s the real prom event. (Howard Walderman, Columbia, Md.)

ALT-QUALITY: Euphemism for “chintzy.” “Our dollar store has a wide selection of alt-quality items.” (Jesse Frankovich)

ANONY-MIES: People you didn’t even know you hated. (Wendy Shang, Falls Church, Va.)

CONSERVA-DRESSING: Formerly, a dark suit, white shirt and striped tie. Today, antlers, red ball cap or tinfoil hat. (Mark Raffman, Reston)

CONFECTIOUS: What do you call a piece of birthday cake after a group of 4-year-olds helped blow out the candles? (Steve Smith)

CURRI-CANE: What happens when the vindaloo sends you to the loo. (Mike Ostapiej, Ravenel, S.C.)

DECI-FOOT: An oh-so-convenient unit of measure equal to 30.48 millimeters. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Va.)

DE-GROOMING: Leaving him waiting at the altar. (Roy Ashley, Washington)

HYPER-MUTERS: Two years into the pandemic, they still can’t remember to turn their mics back on in a Zoom meeting. (Jeff Rackow, Bethesda, Md.)

FORM-FIGHTING: What too-tight jeans are. (Terri Berg Smith, Rockville, Md.)

INTERROGATO: A curious cat. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village, Md.)

MAGA-DUCTION: A singular sort of logic. “Pence didn’t overturn the election results, so that must mean he’s in league with George Soros and AOC!” (Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Va.)

MAR-A-PULT: A quick exit from Palm Beach for those who fail to kiss the ring. “Right after he beat Trump at golf — boing! He got the Mar-a-pult.” (Frank Mann, Washington)

TEENEST: Most harebrained. “Subway surfing – riding on the roof of a moving train? That is the teenest idea ever.” (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

ODOR-GRAM: A lingering olfactory signature. “Pete’s cologne sent another odor-gram – and he left five minutes ago!” (Pam Shermeyer, Lathrup Village, Mich.)

OUT-MOM: “I’ve felt pretty guilty after our phone calls before, but she really out-mommed herself this time.” (Jesse Frankovich)

PANDEM-OCRATS: Those socialist brownshirts who try to prevent outbreaks of freedom. -- M.T.G., Georgia (Kevin Dopart)

RE-LICING: A handy but inadvisable trick for getting out of school (Coleman Glenn, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.)

PRE-PUBLICAN: A fifth-grader who complains to the school board that long division makes him uncomfortable. (Jonathan Jensen, Baltimore)

PRE-PUBLICANS: Advocates of police defunding who have yet to be mugged. (Jeff Contompasis)

DE-PUBLICAN: A Democrat who seems to be pulling for the other side – not to Manchin any names. (Jonathan Jensen)

SEMI-PUBLICAN: A member of the GOP who doesn’t kneel facing Mar-a-Lago five times a day. (Jonathan Jensen)

RIP-UP-LICAN: A POTUS who doesn’t give a … rip about some Presidential Records Act. (Kevin Dopart)

SEMENTALISTS: Zealots who believe every sperm is sacred. (Terri Berg Smith)

NATURE-CAN: The spacious “outhouse” of the woods. (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)

SOLO-PLAUSE: What comes from that one person at the concert who didn’t know you don’t clap between movements. (Barbara Turner, Takoma Park, Md.)

TICK-FIL-A: Fast food that sticks to your ribs. (Chris Doyle, Denton, Tex.)

UNCOMFORT-HUG: An embrace from your unvaccinated cousin. (Steve Leifer, Potomac, Md.)

UNRENT: A polite term for “evict.” (Lenard King, Richmond, Va.)

BUDG-MENT: A willingness to compromise. “Don’t think of it as betraying your foundational values; think of it as exercising sound budg-ment.” (Coleman Glenn)

G-SPORT: Team event where at least one person feels the thrill of victory. (Kevin Dopart)

OVER-DUCTED: What every office building in an action movie seems to be. (Coleman Glenn)

SCORCHED-TRUTH: The Tucker Carlson strategy. (Jeff Rackow)

SNY-JACKING: Announcing your team’s new name just in time to distract from a story about sexual harassment. (Frank Mann)

SPY-VERSATIONS: Dialogue like “The geese fly high.” “But the frost lies on the ground.” (Jeff Contompasis)

And Last: LIFE-FREE: What you are if you spend hours and hours scanning hundreds of articles for hyphenated words for some contest that pays you in magnets. (Jesse Frankovich, who has 874 blots of Invite ink)

