“The Guggenheim accepts this decision and thanks Mr. Potanin for his service to the Museum and his support of exhibition, conservation and educational programs,” it said.

Although the statement did not provide the reason for Potanin’s resignation, it said that “the Guggenheim strongly condemns the Russian invasion and unprovoked war against the government and people of Ukraine.”

Members of Russia’s oligarch class have faced a fall from grace in recent days amid the global backlash to the invasion led by President Vladimir Putin, whose coziness with his country’s wealthy business executives has afforded them privileges in return for their loyalty.

“Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime, no more,” President Biden said in his State of the Union address Tuesday, adding that the Justice Department was “assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs.”

“We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets,” Biden said. “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

Many of Russia’s oligarchs have treated the West as their playground, jet-setting across London, New York and Miami, buying up real estate and making places for themselves in high society.

Potanin, whose fortune stems from his one-third stake in Norilsk Nickel, a producer of high-grade nickel, and Petrovax Pharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company, has a net worth of more than $25.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Potanin was inducted into France’s Legion of Honor, one of the country’s highest accolades, after he donated art to the Centre Pompidou in Paris. The French government did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether his induction would be revoked.

Potanin also gave $5 million to the Kennedy Center in D.C., which remodeled a lounge with Russian materials, renaming it the Russian Lounge. At a 2011 event announcing the donation, the Kennedy Center’s chairman, David M. Rubenstein, thanked “a friend of mine, Vladimir Potanin,” for the gift, describing Potanin as “somebody that I’ve known for a number of years and have good relationships with.” Representatives for the Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Potanin joined the Guggenheim’s board of trustees in 2002, and his Vladimir Potanin Foundation supported the four-month-long “Russia!” exhibition at the museum in 2005 and 2006. The museum said it was “the most comprehensive and significant exhibition of Russian art outside Russia since the end of the Cold War.” Putin spoke at the exhibition’s opening.

Through his foundation, Potanin supported the Guggenheim’s Vladimir Potanin Conservation Fellowship, which was announced in 2019. The fellowship provides a 12- to 18-month opportunity to “consider, through first-hand experience, the role of conservation in an increasingly global world,” the Guggenheim said in a release at the time. The fellowship was eligible to “outstanding Russian-speaking” professionals, it said.

“We are grateful to our friend and trustee Vladimir Potanin for his generosity, but even more so for his prescience in recognizing the critical need for this work,” Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, said in the release.