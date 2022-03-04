Durrett has painted the walls black and covered three of them in rows of closely fitted old shingles, which are battered and chipped. (An unshingled wall has an unopenable black door mounted on it.) A page-long impressionistic story is available on paper and excerpted in phrases printed in black on what the text calls “mundane milky white glass jars,” which sit on shelves amid the shingles. More words, notably “paradise,” are embossed on white fabric squares stacked around the room. There also are four ceramic dishes, two filled with brown powder. Interspersed are wall-mounted tubular lamps that are electric but glow with yellow illumination that suggests candlelight.

If the individual elements are simple, the overall effect is imposing, thanks to the elegant layout and ritualistic repetition. That the installation is meant to summon an awareness of the hallowed is underscored by words in the story, among them “bless,” “holy” and “sacrosanct.”

Beyond that, the meaning of “Before and Still” is enigmatic. The show’s text and imagery may draw from the artist’s private memories or study of a particular site, or perhaps they’re entirely invented. Whatever the source of the installation, experiencing it is potent. It transports the viewer to an alternate location, whether historical, geographical or purely in the artist’s imagination.

Nekisha Durrett: Before and Still Through March 19 at Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood.

Pat Goslee

Seemingly biomorphic forms often appear in Pat Goslee’s paintings, which are primarily abstract but sometimes depict objects that are recognizable, or nearly so. Recognizability gets a big boost in the pictures in Goslee’s Portico Gallery show, “Out of Season.” Flowers, often produced via stencils and rendered in bright garden colors, dominate the pandemic-era work by the artist (who is married to Washington Post journalist Michael O’Sullivan).

Goslee hasn’t swapped her previous style for a purely realistic one. The blossoms in her new artwork jostle with nonrepresentational imagery, and are often deployed in fanciful ways. In “A Touch of Optimism 4 Every Worry,” a cloud bank made of blossoms floats in a striated blue sky, with tangled, vine-like tendrils below. “Wood Wind” melds tree branches with outlined leaves and small dots of color to conjure a forest scene that’s more dreamlike than factual. The shapes at the center of three small, round pictures suggest fruits without being identifiable as anything available in a local produce section.

Several of the paintings are based on complex scientific matters and are displayed next to notes on their ecological messages. There’s a sense of unease to much of the show, since, as Goslee wrote in an email, “these gardens often appear to be both falling apart and coming together at the same time.” But there are also enough vibrant hues and voluptuous shapes to give it all a touch of optimism.

Pat Goslee: Out of Season Through March 19 at Portico Gallery, 3807 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood.

Women. Artists. Masters.

The three painters showing together at the Mansion at Strathmore are affiliated under the rubric “Women. Artists. Makers.” Each is a representationalist, and Debra Keirce and Maria Bennett Hock both work in oils. Carrie Waller, whose style is the most distinctive, is a watercolorist.

The show’s title, “The Big and Small of It,” seems to refer primarily to Keirce’s pictures, which are sometimes made with the aid of magnification and are exceptionally detailed, but not always tiny. Two of her paintings frame scenes-within-scenes, including a Zen rock garden, inside a pair of hands. Bennett Hock makes the largest pictures, many of which depict women’s sports and individual female athletes. Pictures like her portrait of a woman footballer are dynamically composed.

Waller specializes in portraying such glass vessels as teapots, canning jars and unfrosted lightbulbs. In other words, her subjects are light, reflection and transparency, all rendered with a vividness unexpected of watercolor. Cherries glow bright red inside clear jars, filaments burn with intense white light, and sunbeams scatter through glass as if refracted through a prism. Glimpsed around and beyond the glass containers are leaves, flowers and art books, the stuff of everyday domestic life set ablaze by enchanted illumination.

Women. Artists. Masters.: The Big and Small of It Through March 12 at the Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda.

Very Sad Lab

One of the ways artists and art spaces try to distinguish themselves these days is by presenting their activities as “research” and “investigation.” Very Sad Lab, run by local artists Valerie Wiseman and Naoko Wowsugi, has some fun with the trend with “The Incubator.” The question their Transformer show researches is a widespread one: Why do your house plants look so, well, sad?

The duo has been digging into this matter for several years, and Wowsugi has sought to monitor the results of punk rock on growing wheatgrass. Very Sad Lab’s project is a miniature garden, flanked by lights, books on the subject and a video screen that offers a 1990s gardening TV show. There’s also a 'zine, in the manner of punk and riot-grrrl ones, but packed with information on watering and feeding flora.

The garden is filled with orphaned house plants being rehabilitated that will soon be ready to move to their forever homes. The show culminates March 19 with a “baby shower and plant adoption day” from 1 to 6 p.m. After that, Very Sad Lab’s research project goes out into the field.