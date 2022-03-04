Given his taste for simplicity, Kogonada didn’t expect to dive into science fiction, a genre known for its grandiositye proclivities. But he found a way in with “After Yang,” his new adaptation of an Alexander Weinstein short story about a couple, Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), who purchases a robot child named Yang (Justin H. Min) to act as a live-in babysitter for their daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja). When Yang becomes unresponsive, Jake grapples with the loss by revisiting Yang’s stored memories, as well as his own.

Familial bonds are central to films by Kogonada, who uses a pseudonym nodding to Kogo Nada, a screenwriter known for collaborating with the Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu, and takes inspiration from their minimalist works. Their style influenced Kogonada’s critically acclaimed debut, 2017′s “Columbus,” which follows the estranged son of an architecture scholar who winds up stranded in Columbus, Ind., and bonds with a young library worker over discussions of modernist architecture and strained parental relationships.

As he did with “Columbus,” Kogonada explores a variety of themes in “After Yang,” out Friday in theaters and on Showtime; the robot not only wrestles with being the only nonhuman member of the family, but also wonders what it means for him to “be” Asian (Jake and Kyra intentionally bought an Asian-presenting robot, as they adopted Mika from China but are not Chinese themselves). The quiet turmoil reflects a bit of what plagues Kogonada himself, and what the Korean American artist continued to explore while directing four episodes of the upcoming television adaptation of “Pachinko,” Min Jin Lee’s sweeping, multigenerational story of a Korean family that immigrates to Japan.

The Washington Post recently spoke with Kogonada over a video call about what he set out to explore in “After Yang,” why he was drawn to directing “Pachinko” and how both works have impacted his sense of self.

(This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Q: What was it about the short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang” that spoke to you cinematically?

A: There was a really beautiful everydayness to a father discovering not only the things that were passing him by, but also a connection he had lost. It was a different kind of grief story. If it weren’t sci-fi and I read a story about a son dying, it would have been almost too direct with the things that consume me. There was something about the indirectness of a robot malfunctioning and [Jake] processing loss, or almost catching up to grief, that felt enticing.

Q: In both of your feature films, you explore humanity through material creation — architecture in “Columbus,” and so-called technosapiens like Yang in this one. Is that an intentional theme?

A: I’m interested in the material world as an expression of meaning, and it’s often overlooked. Architecture is certainly like that because it can become the wallpaper of our lives and we don’t attend to the way someone has thought about forms and what that might offer.

But when we think about sci-fi, that’s already fascinating. We’re ready for something mind-blowing when we think about [artificial intelligence], and I wanted to make our A.I. mundane. Once we are in the future and A.I. becomes something that is a part of everyday life, it will lose some of that element. By the time we’re in our story, Jake doesn’t think Yang is fascinating at all. He really has to come to that knowledge, that he’s like a broken vacuum cleaner. When the first vacuum cleaner was introduced to society, people were fascinated by it.

Q: There’s a scene in the film where Yang asks Jake about why he got into selling tea and, in that conversation, Yang says, “I wish I felt deeper about tea.” The quote gets at how much meaning there is to the rituals we perform. A character like Yang can’t grasp Jake’s emotional connection to tea, and he’s aware that he can’t. It’s such a tricky thing.

A: Yeah, that’s right. They have that initial conversation about the search for tea, and there’s the possibility that the tea was offering some sort of context to life and connection to nature. Yang, with his eyes being on the outside, all of that feels so promising to him. Yang is really longing for a sense of place.

People who are minorities and are part of the diaspora, they’re no longer connected to the nations that have their histories. I think we all struggle with feeling adrift and feeling like we have to prove that we’re authentic enough. There was a sense in which Yang, being a construct of Asianness — he wasn’t Asian, and he knew that. It was manufactured. Him asking that deeper question of, “What does that even mean? I’m here to present Asianness, what does that even mean?” In a way, I can deeply relate to that.

Q: Going back to the point about how sci-fi can help us process difficult concepts by approaching them indirectly, what do you believe this film reflects about how cultural identity functions in society, and on an individual level? It’s what Yang is grappling with when he questions what it means that he was made to appear Asian.

A: That’s such a great question and I don’t have a real answer because my sense of cultural identity is elusive. If we talk to a number of Asian Americans about what it means to be Asian and what it means to embrace that cultural identity, I think we would find we’re all struggling. I don’t think in that excavation, you find it and say, “Aha! This is it.” Maybe that is the explanation itself, that we never fully find it but that some of us suddenly becoming activated into realizing this is an important part of who we are.

But once you’re outside of its history and geography, it gets very tricky. We also have to contend with the constructs that are coming from outside of us, what people see as Asian. They have their own perceived idea of what it means to be who we are. We’re constantly having to negotiate that.

Q: You could make an entire movie about Yang questioning what it means for him to present as Asian, but that’s just one part of the personal journey explored here. As a writer, how did you approach balancing all the themes uncovered as Jake explores Yang’s memories?

A: I don’t think art or films are interesting if you have some thesis and you’re just trying to prove it. I can’t even write that way, it doesn’t generate really great material … I just write as my struggling self trying to explore things that feel meaningful to me. But even in the writing of it, I like to keep those answers at a distance. I don’t think even, to this day, I understand Yang. I work to keep him a mystery because it’s what makes it interesting to me.

Q: Has living with this project for so long affected how you access your own memories?

A: Maybe now, I’ve grown into intuitively knowing that … the truth isn’t up on a mountain with a guru, but all around me. One day I’ll realize that the accumulation of these everyday moments with my children or even the sun and the trees, all of those are the really meaningful things in life. To live that, to be present in that — the film is a constant reminder to engage.

We all have these cameras, this sort of Yang, in our pockets. But the real set pieces of this sci-fi are not fights but, like, conversations about tea and butterflies. Those conversations are human memories, [which] work so differently because they’re never the same and there’s no certainty. We’re almost auditioning, changing it based on our mood. I have really learned to love that. When they’re recalling these conversations, they’re also sweetening it in their minds. They had dismissed it, or it wasn’t memorable, but suddenly their recollection of Yang, there’s something so intimate and meaningful about it. That’s the beauty of not having something recorded.

There was a moment when I stopped trying to record my children’s every act or performance. That’s all you see, parents holding this thing in front of their [children’s] faces, out of this worry that they would lose that moment. I just thought, “God, if I can just be present and recall it in my mind …” If I forget things, maybe they should be forgotten. Maybe the things I will remember are the things I should remember.

I’ve learned to value memory and all of its imperfection.

Q: Switching gears a bit, I wanted to ask you about the upcoming television adaptation of “Pachinko.” You directed a handful of episodes. What drew you to it?

A: It was a scary project … because it’s so much a part of even my own family history. My father grew up in Japan, and that has always been something that was both [mysterious] and complicated and that affected us in very indirect ways. As kids, you don’t pay attention to your parents, but then you do and you want all their stories. That had become a part of the narrative we were recognizing.

But I think it’s also a story that would be personal to any immigrant family because it’s about a diaspora family trying to make sense of all the things we’ve been talking about … It’s humbling to even be involved in it, and to feel some responsibility for sharing a story that felt significant for not just our community and Korea and the Korean diaspora, but the larger story that will hopefully resonate with a lot of communities.

Q: It can be difficult to navigate something so closely tied to your own family history, especially as you begin to recognize the vastness of what you do and don’t know about it all. What was that aspect of the project like for you?

A: It was really overwhelming and revelatory. My dad grew up very poor in a poor village, and he would tell me about these dirt floors and thatched roofs. It just felt like something so other, and it was hard to even picture for me. I was like, “Is this even true?” Then we went to these villages and re-created elements of it. You’re both like, “Oh my God, this feels like I’m getting closer,” but there’s always a distance because you are a visitor.

Q: It’s sort of what we’ve been talking about, isn’t it? Processing from a distance.