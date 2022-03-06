The conceit pulling it all together: a “Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular,” live from Mar-a-Lago, a telethon designed to raise money for suffering oligarchs, hosted by Alex Moffat as Tucker Carlson (“I’m like if a pair of boat shoes came to life”) and Kate McKinnon as Laura Ingraham (“When I read Harry Potter, I root for Voldemort”).

The pair claim they’re making up for some past comments about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For Carlson, it’s questioning why Americans should dislike Russian President Vladimir Putin (which he actually did). For Ingraham, it’s calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has refused a U.S. offer to evacuate him from his war-rattled country, “pathetic.” (In real life, she criticized Zelensky’s speech asking Putin to back off as a “pathetic display.”)

“We did sound pretty awful in hindsight, and foresight,” McKinnon’s Ingraham says.

Working the phones is James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump. Johnson, dubbed by Vanity Fair as the “best Trump impersonator,” joined SNL as a featured player at the beginning of this season, effectively replacing Alec Baldwin as the show’s top Trump — though he has primarily portrayed President Biden of as late.

His portrayal of the former president is far less cartoonish than Baldwin’s, more of an impersonation than an impression. His first moments in the sketch find him on the phone, babbling on — stream-of-consciousness-style — about Rihanna’s fashion choices influencing others.

“Now you’re gonna have a lot of women, we’re seeing this right now, threes and fours, frankly trolls, wearing the same see-through shirts,” he says. “And, you know what, I hesitate to say ‘whales,’ because I know the whales are very popular with the whales. I do great with whales. You know, they come up to me on the beach and they say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President.’ You know, the blowhole’s blasting away, [200], 300 feet in the air. It’s how they salute me.”

The hosts quickly pivot from that word salad to introduce “the puffiest action star in the world, Steven Seagal,” played by Bowen Yang, who offers a martial arts display and drinks a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. Soon enough, “America’s first couple, the real Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” stop by. Yep, it’s Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and (a warmongering) Kimberly Guilfoyle (Cecily Strong), screeching a rendition of “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” “Tell me something, boy,” Strong’s Guilfoyle sings. “Don’t you love that big Russian convoy?”

The whole shebang closes with Johnson’s Trump warbling through the “Babes in Arms” showtune “My Funny Valentine” for Putin. “You make me smile with my heart. Your looks are laughable, unphotographable. Yet you’re my favorite work of art,” he sings in comedic desecration of the song Chet Baker made famous. “I love you, Vlad,” he concludes.

Following its usual tack, SNL didn’t touch on anything in the headlines again until the Weekend Update segment, with anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che struggling to find comedy in the war in Ukraine. “Some military experts have been surprised that, despite having superior firepower, the Russian army has been slowed by aging equipment, poor motivation and inept leadership,” Jost says. “So basically they’re the Lakers.”

“Germany is now joining the E.U. to send arms to Ukraine,” Che quips. “Which is the first time Germany has ramped up military production since that little six-year gap in their history books.”

“Governors in several states, including New Hampshire, Ohio and Utah, have banned the sale of Russian-made vodka,” Che later jokes. “No word yet on brides.”

Trending online Sunday morning, however, was a segment from the end of Weekend Update featuring McKinnon (as herself) discussing Florida’s bill that would prohibit discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents.

At first, McKinnon, remembering how difficult it was to hear her classmates use the term “gay” to describe anything they didn’t like, thinks the bill is “amazing.” Jost soon bursts her bubble by explaining that “the law actually means you can’t acknowledge that gay actually exists at all,” leaving McKinnon flabbergasted.

She questions the bill before stating: “If the ’90s were right and gay means bad, then this is the gayest law I have ever seen.” She then launches into a rendition of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” with some new lyrics, saying: “If you can’t say it, you might as well sing it.”

“Gay gay gay, gay gay gay gay,” she sings as the studio audience claps and sings along.