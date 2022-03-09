“While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need,” Scott wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”
An intense crowd surge during Scott’s headlining set at the Astroworld Festival, held Nov. 5 at Houston’s NRG Park and attended by more than 50,000 people, led to the deaths of 10 victims whose ages ranged from 9 to 27. A Washington Post video investigation found that a majority of them were clustered in a small area enclosed by metal barriers on three sides. The next month, a medical examiner stated that the victims died of compression asphyxia, so packed into the throng of fellow concertgoers that they were unable to draw a breath.
Scott’s concerts are known to become rowdy, and a lawsuit filed in November on behalf of an Astroworld attendee argued that organizers should have been appropriately prepared. The cases against Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others involved in the festival grew over time. In January, according to Billboard, a Texas court panel approved a motion to consolidate at least 387 separate lawsuits representing a total of nearly 2,800 victims into one massive case.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee also launched a probe into Live Nation in December, zeroing in on how organizers approached concert safety logistics and how they responded to indications of their failure.
While announcing the launch of Project Heal, Scott stated that he spent the past few months “taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community.” The initiative, which will operate alongside Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, will also grant $1 million in scholarships to high-achieving students at historically Black colleges and universities, fund a mental health crisis-care hotline, and expand an existing community arts center in Houston.