To the “Toreador Song” from “Carmen”

We’re the Commanders, not the Dub-F-T,

Redskins no more – that we abhor!

So, run out and buy those sweats and tees

While we jack up all the fees!

Open wallets, subsidies – throw cash galore:

That’s all Dan thinks fans are for. (Robert Blatt, Silver Spring, Md.)



To “Lawyers, Guns and Money”

Our logo is a W; that’s all good and well,

But with 10 defeats last year, it might as well be L.

So here we are on draft day, trying to make a pitch;

No Theismanns, Dougs or Sonnys — any owners want to switch? … (Frank Mann, Washington)



To “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

We heard the news and asked, “How come

You chose a name that’s really dumb?

Just how much did you pay to your rebranders?”

You got rid of the racial slurs,

Though everybody here concurs

There’s no one who prefers the name Commanders!

The Commanders! The Commanders! …



Now Daniel Snyder loves to strut

While grabbing every woman’s butt

From senior staff to innocent bystanders.

But Dan, these women can’t say “Nope!”

When you begin to grab or grope.

So, just watch out for where your hand meanders.

It meanders, it meanders! The Commanders! The Commanders!



Our team may have a brand-new name,

But they’ll lose almost every game.

These aren’t just unsubstantiated slanders.

If they could only up their score,

We might not mock them anymore

And we would all adore the name “Commanders.”

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! We would all sing Hallelujah! (Barbara Sarshik)



The National Archives

To “Smile”

File: what we do with papers.

Shredding gives us the vapors.

We’ll take stuff back from your sty, Former Guy.

We don’t care if your term was checkered—

We will preserve each record,

So that historians get to chew on you.

Don’t flush things down the potty—

We think that’s rather naughty.

You’ve got some nerve! We’ll take steps to preserve

All the docs you’re intent on hidin’—

We’d do the same for Biden.

Good stuff and bad we will compile.

Oh, yes, we’ll file. (Duncan Stevens)

